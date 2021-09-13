Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 1 game





Traditionally, four teams play on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” to open the NFL season. Typically, the potential playoff contenders or at least teams with playoff ambitions play against each other in a meaningful prime-time game early in the season. This year, however, it is a little different. The NFL will not host a Monday night doubleheader for the first time since 2006. Instead of broadcasting an early game at 7:10 PM. ET and a late game at 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN will broadcast only one from 8:15 p.m. ET, the normal start time for “Monday Night Football.” As a result, only two teams will play on Monday evening. Nevertheless, fans will be treated to an intriguing match-up as the Ravens, who have made it to the playoffs in three consecutive seasons, take on Jon Gruden’s Raiders. Here’s everything you need to know about ESPN’s Week 1 “Monday Night Football” game, including kickoff time and more. MORE:Watch Ravens vs. Raiders live with fuboTV (7 days free trial) Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Matchup : Ravens at Raiders

: Ravens at Raiders Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev. The Raiders finally get the chance to play for fans at their new stadium in Las Vegas. Affectionately known as the Death Star, Allegiant Stadium allows fans to peek inside as the Raiders attempt a shattered victory over the Ravens. The Ravens are considered the better team in this matchup. They have a strong running game and coach John Harbaugh has won five consecutive Week 1 games. Meanwhile, the Raiders hope their defensive additions of Yannick Ngakoue, KJ Wright and Casey Hayward will help plug a leaky stopper unit. If that doesn’t happen, their offense may have to go blow-by-bat with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. NFL WEEK 1 CHOICES: Against the Spread | Instant Predictions What time is the NFL game tonight? Date : Monday 13 Sept.

: Monday 13 Sept. Time20:15 ET The first “Monday Night Football” game will start at 8:15 PM ET, the same start time for all “Monday Night Football” games during the 2021 NFL season. There will be no doubleheader this year, so the Ravens vs. Raiders will be the only game broadcast on Mondays and will be the last game of the week. MORE: NFL’s Highest Paid Players for 2021 What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight? “Monday Night Football” airs on both ESPN and ABC to kick off the season. Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (color commentary) and Louis Riddick (analyst) will man the booth for the second year in a row while Lisa Salters works on the sidelines. ESPN has an alternate stream to watch if you want to get rid of that box. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning will host a MegaCast for the game on ESPN2. It will also be broadcast on ESPN+. Streamers can watch the game through Watch ESPN, the ESPN app or by using fuboTV,which comes with a seven-day free trial. In Canada, viewers can watch the Ravens vs. Watch Raiders on DAZN,who owns rights to every NFL game. NFL Live Stream for ‘Monday Night Football’ Because “Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN, it will be available to stream live on all of the team’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This is the easiest way for cable or satellite viewers to watch the game. Cord Cutters also have plenty of options for them to stream “Monday Night Football” during the 2021 NFL season.

