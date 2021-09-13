SMSU TENNIS: Mustangs take two wins in River Falls on Saturday | News, Sports, Jobs





RIVER FALLS, Erase. – The Southwest Minnesota State women’s tennis team opened its fall season on Saturday, taking a pair of non-conference wins over NCAA Division III schools at the Ramer Field Tennis Courts on the Wisconsin-River Falls campus. SMSU opened the day with a 9-0 win over UW-River Falls and followed with a 5-4 win over St. Ben’s. SMSU took the win over UWRF with five of the six singles matches won in straight sets. Courtenay Leonard won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1, Cora Delich took a 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 2, while Maja Louisa Harck took a 6-1, 6-0 win over No. 2. Abbey Agra took a 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-0) win at number 4, while Daniela Poulakidas and Marisol Palacio took outright set wins at number 5 and number 6 respectively. In doubles, Leonard and Harck won 8-1 at No. 1, with Roz Oye and Delick taking an 8-2 victory at No. 2, while Agra and Poulakidas won a hard-fought match, 8-6, at No. 2. 3. SMSU’s second game of the day was much more exciting against St. Ben’s. Leonard earned a point for the Mustangs with a 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 1, while Harck also took a straight sets win over No. 2 with scores of 6-4, 6-1. Palacio earned the other singles point for SMSU with a 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 (10-5) win over No. 6. Delich in Poulakidas lost in three sets each, while Agra lost in straight sets. SMSU took the win by winning two of the three doubles matches. Leonard and Harck won a thrilling 8-7 match at number 1, while Oye and Delich took an 8-2 victory over number 2. Palacio and Skylar Mendro lost at number 3 with a score of 8-2. Southwest Minnesota State returns to play on September 18-19 at the Gustavus Invite in St. Peter. — Content courtesy from SMSU Athletic communication Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marshallindependent.com/sports/local-sports/2021/09/smsu-tennis-mustangs-earn-two-victories-on-saturday-in-river-falls/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos