Hockey extends unbeaten series with victory over Bryant





The hockey team (3-1) defeated Bryant University (0-5) in an impressive 5-1 victory Friday afternoon at Goldberger Family Field. The Bears’ third straight win gave them their best start to a season since their 3-0 start in 2014. Head Coach Jill Reeve noted that while the Ivy League season is yet to begin, the team is bringing a competitive approach to every game. It doesn’t matter which jersey the other team is wearing, our performance remains the same, said Reeve. We have to keep developing our game and I’m happy we got the win. But I’m still cautious, and that’s where I am now. We have a lot to work on and that starts with continuing to create relationships on the pitch. Connections were made all over the field, allowing four different Bears to find the back of the net, with captain Danielle van Rootselaar scoring 22 twice. Bruno started strong early in the first quarter when midfielder Lindsey Ross 23 scored her first goal in the sixth minute of the game. Bruno extended the lead to 2-0 when Ana Claire Piacentini scored 23 from a deflection on a shot by Van Rootselaar from a penalty corner. The Bulldogs would later chase the Bears when they cut Brunos’ lead to one to end the first quarter. This would be the only goal Brown’s defense allowed for the remainder of the game. To end the first half, Van Rootselaar made her presence known as she danced around the Bryant defense before firing a backhand shot to extend the lead to 3-1. The Bears kept their momentum from the first half and increased the lead to 4-1 in just 50 seconds in the second half. A 2-on-1 breakaway led to a goal from Mikayla Walsh 25, as a pass down the right side of Imogen Govan 24 made it easy for Walsh to tap it in. Brown remained controlled in their play as the match progressed. In the final nine minutes of the game, van Rootselaar carried the ball through the Bryant defense again to extend the lead to 5-1, cementing the victory for Bruno. Van Rootselaar said she had to adapt quickly to staff changes before the game, as her fellow captain Emma Rosen was 22 absent due to COVID-19 protocols. It was absolutely unexpected and last minute, said Van Rootselaar. We did a great job keeping the controlables in check and balancing throughout the game. Reeve mentioned how the Bears continue to see growth in the flow of their game and in dealing with the waves of attack the Bryant attack presented. The calm mentality the team maintained was especially noteworthy given the many contributions from the Bears’ underclasses. Key players like Walsh, who scored and started all three games for Brown, helped Brunos ease the aggressiveness on the pitch. I always listen to my teammates whether they are behind or in front of me, said Walsh.

