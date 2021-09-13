Yallunda Flat wins Great Flinders table tennis premiership | Port Lincoln Times





sports, local sports, Yallunda Flat 16 (64) def Karkoo 14 (52) Yallunda Flat are premiers in the Great Flinders Table Tennis Association after winning the grand final over a competitive Karkoo team. Yallunda Flat got off to a good start in the first round of singles taking the round from 6 (23) to 4 (18), and this would set the tone for the night. Yallunda Flat was too strong through the middle of their team and Karkoo was able to take their wins at the top and bottom of their team. In the first round of doubles, Yallunda Flat won 3 (10) to 2 (6). They followed up by taking the second singles round 6 (22) to Karkoo 4 (15). Karkoo made a final attempt and won the final round of double 4 (13) to 1 (9), but Yallunda Flat had taken the win by two rubbers. Best for Yallunda Flat with four wins was Lisa Fitzgerald, with Tom Baldiserra, Wade Gray and Alex Jaeger all winning three. Darren Atkins and Kaye Carter won 4 each ahead of Karkoo, with Neil Carr contributing three wins. In the first round of singles, the best Karkoo player Darren Atkins won Isaac Telfer 8-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-5, 11-6, while Karkoo’s Neil Carr also won 11-7, 5-11, 12-10, 7-11, 11-6 over Andrew Cabot. Lisa Fitzgerald for Yallunda Flat won a close match with Steve Fuss 11-2, 11-8, 8-11, 8-11, 11-5. Tony Bellenger for Yallunda Flat came from 2 behind to beat Kay Baines 7-11, 4-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9. In the second round of the singles, Steve Fuss beat Karkoo against Evan Siviour 10-12, 11-5, 11-0, 13-15, 11-3. Yallunda Flat’s Wade Gray won a close encounter with Leon Hurrell 11-1, 11-7, 6-11, 12-10, while Karkoo’s Rod Pearson won Tim Roediger 5-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11 -5. In the closest doubles game of the evening, Darren Atkins and Vicki Mundy combined for Karkoo to win 9-11, 11-6, 11-5, 8-11, 11-5 against Isaac Telfer and Tim Roediger. Michael Meaney and Malcolm Hancock scored a late win over Wade Gray and Evan Siviour 0-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-0, 13-11. The president of the association, Isaac Telfer, presented the winning shield to the captain of Yallunda Flat, Andrew Cabot. Wade Gray of Yallunda Flat received the trophy for most wins by percentage for male players, while the winner for the female players was Kerry McCallum. The most improved was won by Karkoo player Michael Meaney. Want to get the biggest headlines your way every week? Sign up for the Port Lincoln Times weekly newsletter here today. /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/bfebdb00-699d-4205-8802-9d0f25169da4.jpg/r32_73_2048_1212_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg GREAT FLINDERS TABLE TENNIS Yallunda Flat 16 (64) beats Karkoo 14 (52) Yallunda Flat are premiers in the Great Flinders Table Tennis Association after winning the grand final over a competitive Karkoo team. Yallunda Flat got off to a good start in the first round of singles taking the round from 6 (23) to 4 (18), and this would set the tone for the night. Yallunda Flat was too strong through the middle of their team and Karkoo was able to take their wins at the top and bottom of their team. In the first round of doubles, Yallunda Flat won 3 (10) to 2 (6). They followed up by taking the second singles round 6 (22) to Karkoo 4 (15). Karkoo made a final attempt and won the final round of double 4 (13) to 1 (9), but Yallunda Flat had taken the win by two rubbers. Best for Yallunda Flat with four wins was Lisa Fitzgerald, with Tom Baldiserra, Wade Gray and Alex Jaeger all winning three. Darren Atkins and Kaye Carter won 4 each ahead of Karkoo, with Neil Carr contributing three wins. In the first round of singles, the best Karkoo player Darren Atkins won Isaac Telfer 8-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-5, 11-6, while Karkoo’s Neil Carr also won 11-7, 5-11, 12-10, 7-11, 11-6 over Andrew Cabot. Lisa Fitzgerald for Yallunda Flat won a close match with Steve Fuss 11-2, 11-8, 8-11, 8-11, 11-5. Tony Bellenger for Yallunda Flat came from 2 behind to beat Kay Baines 7-11, 4-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9. In the second round of the singles, Steve Fuss beat Karkoo against Evan Siviour 10-12, 11-5, 11-0, 13-15, 11-3. Yallunda Flat’s Wade Gray won a close encounter with Leon Hurrell 11-1, 11-7, 6-11, 12-10, while Karkoo’s Rod Pearson won Tim Roediger 5-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11 -5. In the nearest doubles of the night, Darren Atkins and Vicki Mundy combined for Karkoo to beat Isaac Telfer and Tim Roediger 9-11, 11-6, 11-5, 8-11, 11-5. Michael Meaney and Malcolm Hancock scored a late win over Wade Gray and Evan Siviour 0-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-0, 13-11. The president of the association, Isaac Telfer, presented the winning shield to the captain of Yallunda Flat, Andrew Cabot. Wade Gray of Yallunda Flat received the trophy for most wins by percentage for male players, while the winner for the female players was Kerry McCallum. The most improved was won by Karkoo player Michael Meaney. Want to get the biggest headlines your way every week? Sign up for the Port Lincoln Times weekly newsletter here today.

