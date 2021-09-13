Emma Raducanu, US Open winner, finds new fans in China





The British tennis player defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez in a straight-set win on Saturday, becoming the youngest grand slam winner since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004.

Raducanu, born in Canada to a Chinese mother and a Romanian father, talked about her Chinese background in an interview before the final. “Having a Chinese mother, she has been taught hard work and discipline from an early age,” she said

She added that she took inspiration from the now-retired Chinese tennis player Li Na, the former world No. 2, and “exactly the way she was such a fierce competitor.”

And after her win on Sunday, she addressed her fans in Mandarin. “Hello everyone, I’d like to thank you,” she said. “I hope you enjoyed watching my tennis. I’m very, very happy now… Thank you, I love you!”

She immediately won new fans in China who praised both her achievements on the pitch and her pride in her heritage. Many also praised her Mandarin message and raved about her “cute” northeastern accent – her mother is originally from Shenyang city, in the northeastern province of Liaoning. “Her grandma in Shenyang should be proud of her, and we people in Shenyang are proud of her too,” said a user on China’s Weibo platform. Her win trend on Weibo; a hashtag, “18-year-old ethnic Chinese young player wins US Open Championship,” has been viewed more than 200 million times, while the video of her Mandarin post has been viewed more than a million times. Chinese official media also celebrated her victory and emphasized her Chinese roots. State-run tabloid Global times reported that Raducanu was “very interested in Chinese culture” and that she often visited Shenyang to see her grandmother and other relatives. State media noted that the young star also plays table tennis and sometimes practiced at a local Shenyang table tennis school during a visit. “My mother’s side of the family, when I go to China, they are so resilient mentally,” Raducanu said in an earlier interview. to state-owned China Daily. “It’s like nothing can bring them down. I’d say I get a lot of my inspiration from her.” Tennis has become extremely popular in China over the past decade, not least because of: The Success of Li Na on the world stage. Li’s victory at the 2011 French Open was watched by 116 million television viewers in China alone, boosting the game’s development in the world’s most populous country. The Women’s Tennis Association hosted nine events in China in 2019, up from two in 2008. In 2014, China had invested hundreds of millions of dollars to launch the Wuhan Open, a tennis tournament in Li’s hometown. Li’s win marked “the new frontier for tennis in China, a new era,” said Fabrice Chouquet, co-tournament director of the Wuhan Open, in 2016. Now Raducanu’s spectacular victory can inspire a new generation of Chinese tennis players. “I will show this video to my daughter in the hope that Emma can be her idol,” commented one user in Raducanu’s post-match interview, which has racked up millions of views on Weibo.

