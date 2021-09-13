Colchester’s Bella Johnson in the top three young female cricketers in the UK





COLCHESTER County High School pupil Bella Johnson has hit the opposition for six after she was named in the top three young female cricketers in the UK.

Bella has been voted the second best young female cricketer in the UK. The success follows a nationwide search for the next number one female all-rounder in the sport.

The national competition, called The 1, was open to girls aged 12-18. It is run by the recently launched online coaching platform of former England cricketer Lydia Greenway, the Girls Cricket Club. Modeled after the popular NFL Combine, the 14 finalists were put through a series of tests. The tests challenged them in the three disciplines of cricket: bowling, batting and fielding. The cricketer who scored the highest in all three disciplines would be crowned the winner and take home a trophy and awards including a custom handmade bat, a 12-month kit sponsorship, 1:1 coaching with top international players, a training day with a professional women’s cricket team and media training at a leading sports PR agency. The first competition of the 1 took place in Nottingham on Sunday 5 September, while future competitions will also take place in key cricket-playing countries around the world as part of an international series culminating in a world championship. English legend Greenway designed the scenario-based challenges to test the participants’ athletic ability, skills and ability to handle the kind of high stakes pressure you might experience in a big match. “When we created the Girls Cricket Club as a platform for progression, it really matched The 1. “It’s about creating opportunities for talented, up-and-coming female cricketers. “There’s no better way to grow than to challenge yourself and The 1 provides the perfect environment to do that, outside of the team lineup. “This is an opportunity for girls to raise their hands and show that female cricket is exciting, skilled and promising.” The Girls Cricket Club aims to connect female cricketers around the world and serve as an independent voice for girls and women within cricket. It also aims to provide women-specific resources to girls and women of all ages and backgrounds. Greenway is one of the best female cricketers to have played the game. She has 225 appearances in England, a World T20 and World Cup win in 2009 and five Ashes series. She was one of the first to pioneer women’s professional cricket, earning a coveted central contract with the ECB in 2014. Anyone who wants to register for next year’s competition can register here. For more information about The 1 and the Girls Cricket Club, visit https://girlscricketclub.com/

