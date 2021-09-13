Washington Football Team: 1 game, 3 losses and a necessary look in the mirror





The Washington Football Team lost a quarterback. Then the WFT lost a fumble. And finally, they lost the game 20-16 to the visiting Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the NFL season. READ MORE: What Went Wrong? Washington’s loss can be largely attributed to this vaunted defense, who based on this achievement may have believed too much of the off-season media attention that calls it a “vaunted defense.” The third-place WFT allowed the Chargers to convert on 14 of 19 attempts, managing only one sack of young QB star Justin Herbert, who completed 31 of 47 passes for 337 yards. Taylor Heinicke became the QB of record for the home side when second quarter starter Ryan Fitzpatrick was knocked out of the game with what the team said was a hip injury. Said tight end Logan Thomas, who made a spectacular second half catch of a Heinicke pitch for an 11-yard touchdown to give the football team a 16-13 lead. “I spoke to Fitzpatrick during halftime. He is in a good mood. Of course I don’t know exactly what it is yet, but I hope for the best for him.” Coach Ron Rivera added that the team would know more about Fitzpatrick’s injury on Monday. Meanwhile, Heinicke is gearing up for a quick turnaround as the defending NFC East champions sit at 0-1 and await a visit from division rivals the New York Giants on Thursday night. Heinicke completed 11 of 15 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown, earning some of the same football heroes that made him a folk hero at the end of last season when he showed guts in a playoff loss start to the final. Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And maybe this thing would have turned out differently were it not for a late Antonio Gibson fumble that gave the Chargers a first-and-go goal from inside the 5-yard line. That mistake caused Herbert to find wide receiver Mike Williams for the game-winning TD. Gibson ran for 90 yards on 20 carries, a solid enough effort — but the fumble caused teammates to try to console him afterward. That concerted approach will come in handy for a group that had been warning Rivera all summer to be careful not to think they had “gained weight.” Three defeats in one game say they didn’t gain weight.

