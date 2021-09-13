carre! Women’s tennis takes four titles at individual MAC championships





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. Senior Alexis Fuda , junior Juliette Marchisio , junior Audrey Heaberlin and sophomore Polina Odintseva they all collected the first Middle Atlantic Conference titles for Stevens Athletics in the 2021-22 academic year, as they all won championships at the MAC Individual Championships Sunday at the Ralston Tennis Complex. Fuda and Marchisio both won individual titles in singles, with Fuda winning line three singles and Marchisio winning line six. The duo also won doubles championships and Marchisio accompanied Heaberlin on flight two doubles to win the title and Fuda teamed up with Odintseva to take the crown on flight three. In total, the four duck championships were equal to Misericordia University for most of all programs in the competition. Starting in singles, Fuda dominated en route to her title when she defeated Brianna Rohrer 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals to progress to the championship final where she beat Wilkes University’s Cassidy Greenman 6-2 with relative ease. 6 -3 to win her first career championship. On line six, Marchisio was able to win a 6-0, 6-1 straight sets against Lauren Visalli of Misericordia in the semi-finals. Then in the championship competition, Marchisio took a hard-fought 7-6 (10-8), 6-2 victory over Messiah’s Hannah Olson to take the flight. In doubles, Heaberlin and Marchisio started in flight two by beating Greco and Landau of DeSales University 8-5. In the championship game against Poladian & Shenk of Lebanon Valley College, the veteran Duck duo battled their way to a thrilling 8-7 (7-5) victory to take the crown. On flight three, Fuda again found a championship relatively easily, this time with help from Odintseva. The pair defeated Barbour and Benderavich of Misericordia 8-4 in the semi-finals before beating Wilkes’ Amerise and O’Neil in the championship. Elsewhere in the league, Stevens saw three other student-athletes make it to the championship game of their respective singles races. The Ducks had a representative in five of seven singles finals and two of four doubles. Senior Agatha Malinowski started her day by beating Kirsten Kosa of DeSales in the semifinals on line one singles. When he took on Brianna Pizzano of Misericordia, the No. 1 overall in the tournament, Malinowski fell in sets 6-3, 6-1 to take second. Just behind her on line two, Heaberlin suffered a similar fate after beating Zoe Klein van Wilkes 6-2, 6-0 in the semi-final. However, the junior from Lexington, SC had to settle for second as she dropped the championship game 6-2, 6-2 against Emily Brecker of Misericordia. First year Isabella Dona also advanced to her singles championship at line five with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory over Lycoming College’s Rei Saar in the semi-finals. In the title match, however, Dona fell to Theresa Amerise van Wilkes 6-2, 6-1 to take silver. Odintseva looked poised to join her teammates in the championship at number 4 singles, but had to beat Lydia Barbour of Misericordia halfway through her semifinals 6-2, 5-4. Barbour went on to win the singles title on line four. It is the second consecutive time that Stevens has won four titles at the MAC Individual Championships after winning three doubles and a singles championship at the 2019 tournament. Next one: Stevens returns to court from Saturday, September 25 through Monday, September 27 when they compete in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Atlantic South Regional Championships. Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

