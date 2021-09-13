Fundraising for Fitchburg Hockey Player Seriously Injured





A Massachusetts teen who was seriously injured in a hockey game gets more support as he continues to recover. Jake Thibeault, of Fitchburg, broke two vertebrae in his back and suffered a minor brain haemorrhage in a crash during a junior hockey tournament held over Labor Day weekend. The 18-year-old Milton Academy student is currently paralyzed from the waist down, but he is determined to walk again. “As an 18-year-old, that’s not easy to hear,” said Drew Thibeault, Jake’s older brother. “For him to look (the doctor) dead in the eye and go, ‘Well, I proved people wrong. I’m going to do it again.’ “He kept us strong. His whole mindset and attitude about this was insane. “I was trying to be the role model by being a bigger brother, and it seems like the roles have changed. At the moment he is more my role model. A fundraiser was held on Sunday at The Lawn on D in Boston, including raffles and a silent auction. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Jake Thibeault and his family through the Boston Bruins Foundation. and texting, that’s what keeps him going,” said Drew Thibeault. “He’s determined to thank everyone who helped him get on his feet.” Jake Thibeault and his family were visited in the hospital by Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk A resident of Charlestown, Grzelcyk, donated an autographed hockey stick to Thibeault to his spine during an in-game collision earlier this year. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Thibeault and his family to help pay for rehabilitation, housing and various medical expenses. You can also make an online donation through the Boston Bruins Foundation by clicking here.

