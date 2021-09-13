Table tennis: Chester League kicks off





Three matches were played in the Eredivisie this weekend. Young Connor Climo hit a great max and led Newton C to a 7-3 win over a very useful Saughall Deva trio, including new signing Ray Worthington. The latter recorded a nice four-game win over the highly experienced Ken Connor. Simon Jones and Nev Lacey had to play without a third player for Pulford as new signing Paula Orzechowski was delayed in returning from Poland, but both were in unbeatable form against Newton B for whom John Chan and Ross Andeev were given late consolation with easy doubles in three games. Elsewhere, County Officers defeated Newton A 5-2 in a shortened game with Neil Powell beating Mark Simpson 11-9 in the fifth. It was also good to see Danny Russell playing again after a five-year absence. Division One games included the new Saughall Port team, and they emphatically defeated County Officers D 9-1 with newcomers Mark Byles and Mark Palmer both hitting maximums. Despite three wins from veteran John Briggs, Tarporley Elec lost 4-6 to Newton E, and an Ian Barlow treble enabled Officers E to force a draw at Groves B. Get all the latest news, updates, things to do and more from Chester, Cheshire’s dedicated InYourArea feed. Highlights in Division Two included a stellar performance by Peter Millar of Wirral to lead Groves E to a 7-3 success at Barrow TTC, and three wins each for Gareth Hughes and Steve Tibbett set the stage for the Great Barrow 9-1 win over Saughall Institute. Unbeaten newcomer Keith Flowers led Newton H to a narrow 6-4 victory over Newton G for whom Haseeb Hanif played well. Brownlow is a welcome new club in the league, but unfortunately has no experience at this level. Still they fought hard against an experienced Officers G trio, unfortunately they didn’t take a single win that night. Another new player to the league, Tarporley Electric A’s John Anderson was also in good form as his team took a home win over Officers F, for whom Julie Richley played well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inyourarea.co.uk/news/table-tennis-chester-league-gets-underway/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos