



Next game: western Michigan 19/09/2021 | 4 p.m. LEXINGTON, KY.The England men’s football team went down with a goal in the first half for the second game in a row, but the Wildcats came back convincingly again to beat Duquesne 3-1 on Sunday at The Bell. No. 17 Kentucky improved to 4-0-1 this season, with nine goals and only two conceded in the year. improved to 4-0-1 this season, with nine goals and only two conceded in the year. “Good result, good momentum builder going to WesternMichigan next weekend,” UK Assistant Coach Josh Oldroyd said. “I think we’re coming out of an emotional rivalry win in Louisville. This was always going to be a tough game against Duquesne. They’re a good side. They had three consecutive wins strung together before they got here. They scored first, they’re standing good on the counter in the transition. “In the end we had good attacking quality. Really happy for it i cursed to score his first goal for Kentucky here and happy that Luke and Bailey are scoring too. All in all, a very good performance and we now have a week to prepare for Western Kentucky, which is going to be a very tough game.” After trailing 1-0 in the 25th minute, senior captain Bailey Rouse UK tied the score three minutes before half-time, converting the first penalty of his career after a visiting defender was whistled for a handball in the penalty area. UK came out in second half on the front foot and the Wildcats were awarded a go-ahead goal for their penetrating activity just before the hour marker . Damge has completed a nice delivery of Robert Screen after Martin Soereide headed it back into the mix and into Damge’spath for a point-blank range finish. Luke Andrews put the game out of range three minutes later after completing another great delivery of Screen. Andrews scored his second goal of the season and has now scored in each of the UK’s last two games. Screen scored his first two assists of the season. goalkeeper Ryan Troutman made its first appearance of the year, as head coach Johan Cedergren several players got some of their first important minutes of the season. The Wildcats are taking a full week off before they welcome Western Michigan to The Bell this Sunday at 4 a.mpm ET. Access for everyone 2021UK football matches at Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex are free to the public. For the latest news on Kentuckymen’s soccer team, , Facebook and Instagram , like on the web at UKAthletics.com. 2021UK football matches at Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex are free to the public. For the latest news on Kentuckymen’s soccer team, [email protected] ?on Twitter on the web at

