Zimbabwean Brendan Taylor to retire from international cricket





Zimbabwe Sep 13, 2021: Zimbabwe’s Brendan Taylor retires from international cricket Zimbabwean batter Brendan Taylor will retire from international cricket. The 34-year-old, who is one of his country’s most celebrated cricketers, will play his last international match on Monday. Taylor took to social media to announce his retirement. However, he still has a chance to become Zimbabwe’s leading go-getter in ODI cricket. Here are further details. Explanation: This is what Taylor wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce that tomorrow is my last game for my beloved country. 17 years of extreme highs and lows and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Taylor wrote. “It taught me to be humble, to always remind myself how lucky I was to be in the position I was in for so long,” he added. Career: a look at his career Taylor made his debut for Zimbabwe in 2004. He became their mainstay across all formats. Taylor amassed 6,677 runs from 204 ODIs at an average of 35.70. The count includes 11 ODI hundreds most by a Zimbabwean player. Taylor also racked up 2,320 and 934 runs in Test and T20I cricket respectively. He has over 9,000 runs each in First Class and List A cricket. Achievements: Taylor could become Zimbabwe’s highest go-getter in ODIs Taylor is on the cusp of becoming Zimbabwe’s biggest go-getter in ODI cricket. Andy Flower currently leads Zimbabwe with 6,786 runs. Taylor needs 11 runs to top the legend. His record of 11 ODI hundreds seems unbreakable at the moment. Alistair Campbell, who retired in 2003, has the second most hundreds (7) of a Zimbabwean batter. Fact: Taylor captained Zimbabwe and also played as a Kolpak player Taylor captained Zimbabwe between 2011 and 2014 before returning for another stint. He was Zimbabwe’s leading run-scorer at the 2015 World Cup. Taylor had also signed up for Nottinghamshire while playing for Kolpak and played three seasons. Then he returned to the national side. Story continues Series: Taylor hopes to end his career on a high Taylor hit a challenging 49 in the opening ODI against Ireland in the ongoing series in which Zimbabwe successfully defended 266 while Ireland was knocked out for 228. The senior opener provided a solid platform for the visitors. Zimbabwe leads 1-0 in the series, with rain as a bummer in the second game. Taylor hopes to end his international career on a high. the news article, Zimbabwean Brendan Taylor to retire from international cricket appeared first on NewsBytes. Also see: Ireland all-rounder Kevin O’Brien announces retirement from ODI cricket

