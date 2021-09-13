Alabama football piles up fines





Alabama football coach Nick Saban answered a post-game question about JoJo Earles’ contributions to the wide receiver before deciding to take an unsolicited detour. He was not asked about punishment, but he wanted to talk about it anyway. You have to have discipline as a player, Saban said at the time. This means that the choices and decisions you make as a footballer are legal and you will not be fined. And you have to maintain your intensity so that you can have good discipline. This is how you create the right habits. Why the emphasis on punishment? Well, Alabama ended the day against FCS Mercer with nine of them for 95 yards. That comes after a game against Miami in which the Crimson Tide was penalized eight times for 81yards. That’s a total of 17 penalties for 176 yards over the first two games of the season. After the first two games of the 2020 season against Missouri and Texas A&M, Alabama had 13 penalties for 89 yards. DEFENSE:While Kool-Aid McKinstry and defensive depth shine, Alabama football may need more help after Will Anderson’s injury ALABAMA FOOTBALL LETTER BAG:Will Anderson’s Injury, Receivers and Malachi Moore HURT:When Alabama football coach Nick Saban warns of a reckoning, like he did after Mercer’s game, listen up Especially the penalties of special teams hindered Saban. Alabama had two, both on hold, against Mercer. A special team game in the fourth quarter against Miami also illustrates Sabans’ frustrations: During a 5-yard punt return by Slade Bolden, Alabama managed to get two holding penalties and an offside. It’s ridiculous, Saban said. We have to fix it. Saban discussed the team’s performance as a whole with Mercer and said it comes down to decisions. He said the Tide should play with intensity, but not get out of hand. They make a decision to toss their helmets, Saban said. They decide to grab another man and throw them to the ground. Whether it’s controlling your emotions, because when you’re emotional, you make bad decisions. Alabama got penalties against Mercer in several ways. Recipient Jameson Williams had an early with unsportsmanlike conduct. He pushed Lance Wise’s safety after Wise pushed him to the ground towards the end of the game and threw off the Williams helmet. Unfortunately for Williams, the man who took revenge was called. Other penalties include a pair of pass interference penalties on the starting safeties and an ineligible man downfield call that cleared a touchdown to Agiye Hall. But because it was a run-pass option, the responsibility for that penalty shouldn’t just fall on the offensive line’s shoulders. Anyway, it was another penalty. So, how do Alabama players start making good decisions? It’s really all about mental intensity throughout the week, the right approach, Chris Owens said, whether it’s getting to class on time, getting to tutoring on time, doing the right things on the field, being where you belong to be, block who you should be block, all those things build those habits so that when you come into the game and have to make a decision that could cost the team points or even yards, you can stop yourself from doing it to do. Saban ended his post-game press conference with a Zoom question, then began to walk away from the lectern. But before he left the stage, he wanted to say one more thing. I hope you all don’t think I’m mad at you, Saban told reporters. I am not. If you’re frustrated with the penalties, I’m 10 times more frustrated. Contact Alabama football reporter Nick Kelly: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @_NickKelly

