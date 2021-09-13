Platform Tennis Facility Nears Completion in Clevelands Flats

CLEVELAND, Ohio In the slump of the Flats between two bends of the Cuyahoga River, a sleepy swath of industrial flatland will soon be energized, thanks to the vision of a nonprofit promoting platform tennis.

With bridges, trains, the Federal Building and the Terminal Tower in the background, the Flats Platform Tennis Center is in final funding phase for four platform or paddle tennis courts. Organizers said they hope the courts will be operational year-round this year.

Officially, it’s platform tennis, as heating elements are tucked underneath to melt snow, and it’s usually played at night. The four-court project has been three years in the planning. A warming hut will be built between the courtyards.

It’s like tennis, but about half the size, said Hank Stewart, who is on the board of the Cleveland Platform Tennis Foundation. The lanes are marked in the same way, the net is there. The big difference is that you can play from the screen.

Organizers hope to be able to use the courts this year.

Foundation members scouted several locations with the goal of keeping costs low while being in the best place geographically. The courts are at 1003 British St.

This was such a great opportunity with all the new people living in the center, said board member Karen Nejedlik.

So far, the organization has spent $600,000 on infrastructure and needed about $150,000 last month. Money was raised through donations and with some corporate support. The Pittsburgh-based American Platform Tennis Association, the national governing body, helped with the largest grant in APTA’s history, Stewart and Nejedlik said.

They said you are the blueprint for how we hope to paddle in the inner cities across the country, Nejedlik said.

Karen Nejedlik and Hank Stewart, board members of the Cleveland Platform Tennis Foundation.

Platform tennis is its unique entity, but it combines several sports, a bouillabaisse of tennis, racquetball, squash and ping pong, mixed with the coordination of handball and everything related to chess.

It’s a strategic game, Nejedlik said.

In tennis, she said, if you’re stronger than your opponent, you can hit shots over the net to a weaker competitor. But in platform tennis, she said, other elements need to be considered: the court is much smaller and doubles are often played. In warm weather, the ball warms up and bounces, while in winter it dies.

You almost have to think ahead, three shots away, she said.

The surface is intentionally grainy for better images.

You change your strategy about how you hit because you want to try and get the net on the screens and get people to dig it out to make it harder for them. If someone shoots hard, they can just say, “Fine, let it hit the track, bounce off the screen, and they’ll take it in the air and hit it right back at you.

Primarily a doubles game, scoring is the same as tennis. Let’s not exist. Only one service is provided. Mostly a doubles game, its origins date back to the 1920s when some friends invented it in New York. It was developed as a winter sport, but has evolved into year-round.

If you have any type of racket acumen, it will be very easy to pick up this game, Stewart said.

All four Flats courts were repurposed from an East Coast club. The aluminum surface is intentionally rough, so it’s no problem to stand on the ground. Players wear tennis shoes, but due to the rough surface they may only last a few months.

Not much equipment is needed. Paddles are more like ping pong paddles than tennis rackets, and the ball is similar in size to a tennis ball.

You don’t dive for the ball in this game, Stewart said. You don’t lie down.

The ball is similar in size to a tennis ball, but slightly heavier. The paddle is light with a gripped surface. Paddles can run $100 and can last for several seasons, and there is no rest. Safety glasses are optional to protect against wayward bounces.

The Flats facility will have used paddles and balls available for beginners, Stewart and Nejedlik said.

The nonprofit structures the operation similar to a YMCA.

The courts are made of aluminum and recycled from an east coast club.

That’s how we keep the light on by selling memberships, Stewart said. Both said it will be competitively priced and discounted for those under 30 and families. Annual membership can be about $800.

We don’t want to have a financial impediment to play, Nejedlik said. For example, if that’s too high for a young person just out of college, monthly payments may be an option, she said.

The idea is to get people interested in the game – never tried, never seen – to get out there. We all believe it is quite addictive; it’s been for us. Many people, once they try it, fall in love and then we hope they convert to members, Stewart said.

Camaraderie plays a big part, Stewart said. The Flats location has that covered, with Brick and Barrel, Merwins, Forest City Brewery and the planned BrewDog, not to mention established bars in the area — all of which stand to take advantage of the post-game crowds.

Platforms are designed to have heating elements to melt ice and snow so that play can continue into the colder months.

Pending the final touches on infrastructure and permits, the target date for the balls to fly is October or November, although the warm-up cabin will likely take longer to complete.

The Greater Cleveland Platform Tennis Association runs competitions October to March. The age range can reach into the 80s.

We democratized the game, Stewart said.

In addition, an entirely volunteer-run youth counseling program is in the works so that middle and high school students can learn the game. The plan is to have half the group on the field while the other half are in the cabin working on life skills and homework. Stewart and Nejedlik described it as similar in attempts to first tee and Urban Squash.

Our strategy has never been to pick people out of the East Side clubs, Stewart said. They’re going to do their thing. Our strategy has always been to bring new people into the game, from the center to the west, especially young people, and let them play for life.

