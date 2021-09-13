“Ping Pong Tour 2021”, Foggia reacts present. Party in Parco San Felice for table tennis X





II “Ping Pong Tour 2021…a TTX Experience #RESTART#” made a stop in Foggia over the weekend. The promotion project of the Italian Table Tennis Federation has brought Table Tennis X to Puglia for the second time, after Gallipoli, in its summer course intended to cover the entire Italian territory, and the reactions were also very positive on this occasion. Table tennis Foggia “Luigi Siani” and ELPIS Foggia, a sports club dealing with the sector of people with disabilities, provided the event, which took place in the pleasant and welcoming context of the Parcocitt-Parco San Felice. People of all ages took turns at the eight tables gathered to experiment with the new format of ping pong, fun and inclusive, which uses wooden rackets, without rubber covers, and larger and heavier balls than table tennis. The highlight was the official TTX tournament, with the athletes challenging each other in two sets of three matches, each lasting two minutes. The qualifying rounds were initially played and the best finishers of each were admitted to the knockout draw. Success went to Paolo Iaguli, who defeated in a final of Tennistavolo Foggia Antonio Pepe and was presented by the federal councilor and contact person for promotional activities, Antonio Tasso. As a demonstration of the competitiveness that this discipline can also reserve for non-competitive players, an unregistered player was awarded the final for third place.Corrado Buttino, who prevailed Antonio Koko, young bearer of the Foggia club.

It was to pull the strings of the organization machine Giuseppe Dutti, FITeT delegate from the province of Foggia, who benefited from the cooperation of the board and members of Tennistavolo Foggia. It was he who did the honor, with… Floriana DeVivo, President of ELPIS Foggia and of Fisdir (Italian Paralympic Sports Federation of Relational Intellectuals) Puglia. Welcome guests were Renato Martino, CONI provincial delegate, e Oscar Maitilasso, delegate of the Italian Paralympic Committee. “In Foggia – Dutti explained – we breathed the desire to leave and get back into the game of children, parents and young people with disabilities, who enjoyed themselves at the mini-tables. All together they have animated this beautiful sports village with their smiles and performances. It is precisely the wave of this enthusiasm that will take us directly to the municipal and provincial administration offices in the coming days, to request the assignment and opening of the gym and not turn off these smiles.”





The “Ping Pong Tour 2021 … a TTX experience # RESTART #”, involving 14 regions, and carried out under the patronage of the Ministry of Sports of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, of the Italian National Olympic Committee , from Sport and Health Spa, from the Italian Paralympic Committee, from the Istituto per il Credito Sportivo and the Sport City Foundation, with the commercial partners Decathlon and Luanvi, the Charity Partner Play for Change and the media partners Corriere dello Sport, Tuttosport and the Every Sport Oltre (OSO) platform.

