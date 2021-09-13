David Montgomery stars in week 1 of Chicago Bears





On the Bears’ second play of scrimmage, Montgomery ran 41 yards to the Rams’ 12. The third-year pro later rushed for a 3-yard touchdown with :34 left in the first half, narrowing the deficit to 13-7 . Montgomery has now scored a touchdown in seven consecutive regular season games. Montgomery has now rushed at least 100 yards in six career games, including four in his last seven games. Montgomery’s 108-yard performance was second best by an NFL back in Week 1 (with only Monday night’s Ravens-Raiders game left), topped only by Joe Mixon of the Bengals, who rushed 127 yards. To wet his feet: The Bears replaced quarterback Andy Dalton with rookie Justin Fields after five sporadic plays throughout the game. The first-round pick completed 2 of 2 passes for 10 yards and rushed to a 3-yard touchdown that brought the Bears within 20-14 late in the third quarter. “I thought for the times he got in there he was doing well because it was his first game,” said coach Matt Nagy. “Andy has also done a good job expanding some of those drivers. We’ll continue to grow with that stuff and see what we want to do with it.” Exhausted from tackle: The Bears lost two left tackles through in-game injuries. Veteran Jason Peters retired late in the first half with a quad injury and rookie substitute Larry Borom left in the third period with an ankle injury. Elijah Wilkinson replaced Borom and played the rest of the game. “We have a little depth there for those situations,” Nagy said. “But certainly against this defense, you don’t really want to do that” [Wilkinson] but just lose two tackles.” Third downs better: Offensive Coordinator Bill Lazor told reporters last week that the Bears were aiming to improve from third place after finishing 31st in the NFL with a 34.6 percent success rate last season. They converted at a 45.5 percent clip (5 of 11) on Sunday night, but went 0 of 4 on the fourth downplays. Milestone for Graham: With an 11-yard catch in the third quarter, Jimmy Graham became just the sixth tight end in NFL history with 700 career receptions. He is also one of only three tight ends to have at least 700 catches, 8,000 yards and 80 touchdowns, joining Hall of Famers Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates. Graham’s 11-yard catch came against cornerback Jalen Ramsey on third-and-8 of the Rams’ 11, setting up Fields’ TD run on the next game. “It was Jimmy one-on-one, that’s basically what it was,” Dalton said. “Give him a shot and he made a great catch and got us there, and Justin was able to smash it after that.” Extend the streak: Allen Robinson II has now received at least one pass in all 89 career games he has played since entering the NFL in 2014 with the Jaguars. Robinson caught a team-high six passes for 35 yards. On the shelf: Nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who injured his knee in practice on Monday, was the only Bears player to be out of the game on Sunday night due to injury. Other inactive Bears included quarterback Nick Foles, receiver Breshad Perriman, cornerback Duke Shelley, inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, tackle Lachavious Simmons and tight end Jesper Horsted. Stay where you are: Sunday night’s result put both the Bears and Rams in first place (and every other position) in their respective divisions. In Week 1, all four NFC North teams lost and all four NFC West clubs won. This and that: Inside linebacker Roquan Smith led the Bears with 11 tackles. The Bears picked up one sack, which was shared by Akiem Hicks and Robert Quinn. .. The Bears commit just three penalties for 35 yards. Both teams shot only once. 24:46) but were surpassed (386-322).

