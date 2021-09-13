Shoppers love this athletic skort for tennis, cycling and more





Over the past year, we’ve seen the rise of the sportswear and athletic skorts, with expensive options flooding the market. Fortunately, you don’t have to spend a lot to achieve the stylish look of more expensive skorts, thanks this tennis skirt from Werena, which is available on Amazon starting at just $23. With a wide range of sizes and a variety of colors, you’re sure to find one (or several) to suit your style.

The Werena pleated tennis skirt is the number one bestseller in the women’s sport skirts category on Amazon, and it’s easy to see why. It’s made from a blend of polyester and spandex, which means it’s stretchy, breathable, and sweat-resistant, so it’ll stay with you through all kinds of athletic activities. The skirt has a wide elasticated waistband (3 inches), built-in shorts with pockets on both sides and a back pocket with zipper. The front has a smooth, flattering design, while the back gives the classic pleated tennis skirt look.

The skirt is made for all kinds of activities, including tennis of course, but also running, hiking, cycling and golf. It is available in 18 colors, such as basic black and white, as well as bold royal blue and fuschia. You can shop the skirt in sizes XXS to XXL.

Amazon shoppers agree: the skirt is as stylish as it is functional. “This skirt is so cute and so flattering,” one reviewer wrote. “The high waist, the pleated back, pockets, this skirt has it all. Super comfy and cute, [a] must buy if you’re looking for a style like this.”

Another shopper emphasized how comfortable this skirt is, especially for working out. “Love this skirt! This is great for plus-sized women and is incredibly flattering,” they wrote. “It’s great for workouts (CrossFit), but can also be easily worn in a fun outfit.” For all your upcoming athletic activities; when you’re playing tennis, hitting the road or just taking a stroll around the neighborhood, you can train in style with this pleated skirt.

