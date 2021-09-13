Pickleball in Newport RI has become too popular, noise complaints

Gordon and her husband Andy came to Newport for five weeks to escape the Florida heat, she said.

We really like pickleball and come here every other day, Cindysaid. It’s the start of our day. There is a great pickleball community here that is very generous and helps me improve. They welcome everyone.

Pickleball is a cross between tennis, badminton and ping pong and is the fastest growing sport in America, according to online sources. The pickleball court is the same size as a double badminton court and measures 20 by 44 feet, or about half the size of a tennis court.

The perforated plastic ball is larger than a tennis ball and wooden rackets are used. The net is lower than in tennis. If a tennis court is striped for pickleball, the players will use it, but it’s just not the same, according to the players.

That can be confusing, said one player. Playing on a tennis court after playing on pickleball courts is like playing on an aircraft carrier.

Pickleball is so popular that players usually play doubles and alternate and rotate because the courts are in so much demand.

You don’t have to come with a group, said Burton of Portsmouth. You just show up and teams are formed. It’s very social. Games are only 10 to 15 minutes each.

Play is played to 11 points. Players can only score when they serve. In doubles, both members of the team serve until there is a miss for each server, then the serve goes to the other team.

It’s easy to play and you have good games, said Burton, who was a tennis player before switching to pickleball. This is easier on the knees, he said.

‘You just show up and play’

It’s a family community where you just show up and play, said one of the other players. Older people can play it. Unlike tennis, people can play with knee and hip prostheses.”

One player said he has had multiple knee surgeries and can no longer play tennis and basketball, which he loved to do. But he can play pickleball.

Players said that not only do they lose some weight by playing pickleball, a sport they said can be addictive, but they also enjoy doing it, so it’s good for mental health too.

David and Ceire Nevins of Newton, Massachusetts, were among the younger players this Saturday, as players of all ages were on the court. They were visiting Ceires’ mother on Third Street and decided to grab an open track for a quick match.