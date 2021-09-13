Kentucky Chris Rodriguez Jr. deserves a pair of honors







american football

9/12/2021 18:02:00 Susan Lax The junior running back rushed for a career-best 206 yards in Kentucky’s win over Missouri

Chris Rodriguez Jr. on Saturday, he worked his way to some honors and delivered a career-best performance when Kentucky defeated Missouri 35-28 at Kroger Field. The College Football Performance Awards named Rodriguez honorable mention National Performer of the Week, and the running back was also named On3’s Southeastern Conference Player of the Week. Rodriguez delivered career-highsin carry (27) and rushing yards (206), while tying a career-high with three hasty touchdowns. He also added a short touchdown catch to equal the school record for total touchdowns in a game with four. Rodriguez, a junior from McDonough, Georgia, pushed his way through the Missouri defenses behind the powerful blockage of the “Big Blue Wall” becoming the first British player to rush for 200 or more yards since Lynn Bowden Jr. in the Belk Bowl win over Virginia Tech on December 31, 2019. Despite a fumble in the end zone that would have given him another touchdown, Rodriguez reacted big and ripped off a huge run to open the second half as the Cats gained momentum. regained. Through two games, Rodriguez is second in total rushing yards (331), rushing yards per game (165.5), and total touchdowns (5). He’s moved up 11 places to 16eon Kentucky’s career list with 1,692 yards. He now has 21 rushed touchdowns in his career, scoring the best behind Benny Snell Jr. in consecutive games with a hasty touchdown with five. He is currently on both the Maxwell Award Watch List for the nation’s best college football player and the Doak Walker Award Watch List for the nation’s best running back. Kentuckynext plays host to Chattanooga at noon ET on Saturday, September 18 at Kroger Field. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+ and ESPN+. SEC Network+ is an addition to SEC Network and can be accessed with your TV provider’s credentials. It can be accessed through the ESPN app on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming services, or at espn.com/watch. SEC Network+ is not a television channel. SEC fans seeking advice for games on SECN+/ESPN+ can be directed to: ESPN Customer Service: Phone: (888) 549.3776

ESPN Fan Support: https://support.espn.com/hc/en-us

Kentucky's third consecutive home game will serve as Family weekend. Organized by the UK Parent & Family Association, Family Weekend welcomes UK student families to campus for a weekend of autumn activities. For more information about the Family Weekend, visit uky.edu/FamilyWeekend. As part of Teacher Appreciation Day at Kroger Field, UK will participate in the College Football Playoff Foundation's Extra garden for teachers Week. Extra Yard for Teachers takes the teaching profession to the next level by inspiring and empowering teachers through the implementation of programs in four focus areas: Resources, Recognition, Recruitment and Professional Development.

