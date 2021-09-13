Sports
Peyton and Eli Manning on ‘Monday Night Football’: How to Watch ESPN’s New MegaCast for the 2021 NFL Season
The Manning brothers return to the roster in a different way.
Over the next three seasons, Peyton and Eli Manning will host an alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football titled Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, which will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The brothers will broadcast 10 matches in each of those years for a total of 30.
Their programming begins on ESPN’s Monday Night Football MegaCast on September 13 with the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens game, which includes a traditional ESPN and ABC broadcast; the Manning brothers on ESPN2; a Between the Lines programming on ESPN+; and a Spanish-language presentation on ESPN Deportes.
The Manning brothers will present analysis, major NFL dialogue, reflex response and historical perspective featuring iconic NFL stars, current athletes and celebrities expected to participate each week, according to a press release.
Offering multiple viewing options for Monday Night Football over the next three seasons continues our innovation efforts and provides additional value to our fans, said Jimmy Pitaro, President of ESPN and Sports Content. Peyton and Eli will offer a different approach, engaging in conversation about broader, big-picture topics while also delving into the game, much like fans do when watching with their family and friends.
Here are more details on Peyton and Eli Manning’s Monday Night Football commentary.
MORE: Sign up to watch ‘Monday Night Football’ on ESPN+
Why Peyton And Eli Manning Are Playing ‘Monday Night Football’
On July 19, 2021, ESPN announced that Peyton and Eli Manning would join Monday Night Football for comment, a development that has been sought since Peyton Manning retired in 2015.
Since July 2019, Peyton Manning has hosted Peytons Places, a show that relives iconic moments in NFL history with former players, coaches and other key figures about football and culture, and Detail, in which he splits the current NFL quarterbacks since late 2018. . , on ESPN+. However, he declined to host Monday Night Football for several years, including reported reasons related to travel, possible criticism of Eli Manning during his playing career, and his perspective that he could be an NFL owner or front office leader.
Now that Eli Manning is retired and Peyton Manning has been involved with the broadcaster for several years, the partnership seemed more likely.
“This partnership with ESPN and The Walt Disney Company reflects an ongoing, shared commitment to provide fans with fun, innovative content,” said Peyton Manning in a press release. “ESPN+ has been a great partner for Omaha Productions [Manning’s production company] as we built out the The Places franchise and we are excited to co-create a new MegaCast format that will have something for everyone.”
Peyton and Eli Manningeach said in a…interview with Fox Sports 1s Colin Cowherd they would break down moments all over the field in their commentary.
When you play quarterback, you don’t just know the quarterback position, you know what the receivers have to do and the offensive line, you know every defense, where to line them up and the rules and coverages, said Eli Manning. So the quarterback, you need to know every position so we can break that down.
How To Watch Manning Brothers MegaCast
Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will air simultaneously on ESPN+ and air on ESPN2. According to Pro Football Talk, Peyton and Eli Manning will be the sole hosts of their commentary, with each former player broadcasting from a remote location.
Viewers can watch Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli via ESPN2 on their respective cable service from fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. ESPN+ has several subscription options, which you can check out below.
|Product
|Total price from 13 Aug
|ESPN+ Monthly Subscription
|$6.99/month
|ESPN+ Annual Subscription
|$69.99 / year
|The Disney Bundle with Hulu Ads Supported
|$19.99/month
|The Disney Bundle with Hulu No Ads
|$13.99/month
|UFC PPV Standalone
|$69.99 each
|UFC PPV Package (UFC PPV & ESPN+ Annual)
|$89.98, then $69.99 per year
|UFC PPV and the Disney Bundle
|$83.98, then $13.99/month
Program ‘Monday Night Football’ 2021
- Start time20:15 ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- live stream: ESPN App
ESPN has been the home of “Monday Night Football” since 2006, and for the first time in a long time, the network will keep its broadcasting team together. Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese will enter their second year as the MNF broadcasters as part of a three-man cab. “Monday Night Football” games can be streamed via the ESPN app or via fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
“Monday Night Football” games featuring the Manning brothers are marked with an asterisk. The MegaCast will be available for a total of 10 games throughout the 2021 season.
|Week
|Date
|Matchup
|Week 1
|Sept 13
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens*
|Week 2
|September 20th
|Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions*
|Week 3
|27 Sept
|Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles*
|Week 4
|4 October
|Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders
|Week 5
|11 October
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts
|week 6
|Oct 18
|Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills
|Week 7
|October 25
|Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints
|week 8
|November 1st
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants
|Week 9
|Nov 8
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears
|week 10
|Nov 15
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
|week 11
|Nov 22
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants
|Week 12
|Nov 29
|Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Week 13
|December 6
|Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots
|Week 14
|Dec 13
|Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Week 15
|the 20th of December
|Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Week 16
|December 27
|New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins
|Week 17
|January 3rd
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
