Meet Emma Raducanu, Britain’s first women’s grand slam winner in 44 years
British Emma Raducanu (18) defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez (19) in the final of the US Open 2021 Women. As a result, Great Britain won the women’s Grand Slam tournament for the first time in 44 years. Virginia Wide had previously won Wimbledon for the United Kingdom in 1977. It’s a bit of a déjà vu for British fans. In 2012, Andy Murray became the first British male tennis player in 77 years to win a Grand Slam after beating Serbian tennis sensation Novak Djokovic in the US Open final. Let’s take a look at 18-year-old Emma Radukano’s journey in the US Open 2021.
Emma Raducanu’s Journey to the 2021 US Open
18-year-old Emma Raducanu defeated Leylah Fernandez in straight sets at Arthur Ashe Stadium to win the 2021 US Open.
Emma Raducanu, who had a career high rating of 150 last month, traveled to New York to participate in the qualifying round for the US Open. Raducanu did not lose a single set in the event from the first three qualifiers to the final. She had a perfect record in the event, winning all ten of her matches in straight sets.
Emma Raducanu faced a seeded opponent for the first time in the quarterfinals. Belinda Bencic, a professional tennis player from Switzerland, was her opponent. Emma Raducanu gained a lot of confidence in the semifinals after beating Belinda Bencic (6-3, 6-4). She then defeated Maria Sakkari, the 17th seeded Greek player, 6-1, 6-4.
Emma Raducanu’s last match opponent Leylah Fernandez had her ups and downs during the competition. she dropped numerous sets and had to fight hard for every triumph from the third round to the semifinals. However, it should be mentioned that Leylah had stronger opponents than Raducanu in the knockout stage. She faced 3rd seed Naomi Osaka in the third round, 16th seed Angelique Kerber in the fourth round, 5th seed Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals, and second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.
Among the finalists, Leylah Fernandez was confident in her ability, but when the match started, Emma Raducanu picked up speed and won the first set 6-4. Raducanu was on fire in the second set, with the largest percentage of first-serve wins (72 percent). She also got 81 points, compared to Leylah Fernandez’s 68 points.
Emma Raducanu, overwhelmed with excitement after winning the match in front of 24,000 spectators at Arther Ash Stadium. She lay down on the track and covered her face with her hands.
Raducanuis broke several records after winning the US Open, including the first qualifier to win a Slam in the Open era, the youngest Slam champion for women since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004, and the first woman to win the US Open without dropping a set since Serena Williams in 2014. Emma climbed to number 23 on the WTA rankings and received $2.4 million in prize money.
A quick look at Emma Raducanu .’s short career
Emma Raducanu was born in Toronto, Canada. Her family moved to England when she was two years old. Raducanu’s parents are of Chinese and Romanian descent. She is an excellent student who obtained both Mathematics and Economics at A level.
Emma started playing tennis when she was five years old and made her WTA professional debut in June at the 2021 Nottingham Open.
She later entered Wimbledon 2021 as a wild card entrant, reaching the fourth round on her Grand Slam Singles debut. She had to withdraw due to breathing difficulties during her fourth round match against Ajla Tomjanovich. Raducanu also competed in the US Open series and WTA 125 tournaments before competing in the US Open on August 25.
Bottom Line
Tennis fans often wonder who will lead women’s tennis in the future after the eras of Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova. Emma Radukano’s strong attitude and aggressive playing style in the US Open 2021 have already attracted the attention of many experts and enthusiasts. Emma Radukano has a great chance of becoming one of the top players of this generation if she can stay injury free. On the other hand, British tennis fans will expect her to mark a new era of tennis in the UK.
