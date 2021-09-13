no. 9 Womens Golf preview: ANNIKA Intercollegiate





When: Monday 13 Sept. Wednesday 15 Sept. Tee times: Rounds start every day at 8am CT True: Royal Golf Club (Lake Elmo, Minn.) Course information: par-72; 6,410 meters Live stats Tournament Notes The field: In addition to the Longhorns (No. 9 in the preseason Division I WGCA Coaches poll), the ANNIKA Intercollegiate field includes: No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Wake Forest, No. 4 LSU, No. 6 Ole Miss, No 8. Arizona State, No. 10 South Carolina, No. 11 USC, No. 13 Arizona, No. 16 UCLA, Alabama and Minnesota (host). On the opening round, UT will be paired up with Duke and Wake Forest, and play will begin at 8:50 a.m. CT (hole 1). The Texan lineup: UT is represented by the following five players on the ANNIKA Intercollegiate: 1) Sara Kouskova (Sr.) 2) Sophie Guoz (Jr.) 3) Bohyun Park (NS.) 4) Bentley Cotton (So.) 5) Brigitte Thibault (gr.) Within the Texas lineup Bentley Cotton : No. 391 in the current World Amateur Golf Rankings (September 8), four top-25 individual finishes in seven tournament appearances in the 2020-21 season finished 17th at the East Lake Cup and 18th at the Trinity Forest Invitational. Sophie Guoz : No. 66 in the current World Amateur Golf Rankings, seven top-20 individual finishes in eight tournament appearances in the 2020-21 season, placed third in the East Lake Cup and seventh in the Mountain View Collegiate last year, tied for 20th in the NCAA Championship, placed a score of 72.70 average in 2020-21 No. 66 in Golfstat 2021 All-Big 12 Team Final Individual National Ranking 2021. Sara Kouskova : No. 39 in the current 2021 World Amateur Golf Rankings honorable mention All-American (WGCA and Golf Week) six top-20 individual finishes in eight tournament appearances in the 2020-21 season won the 2021 Arizona Wildcat Invitational No. 27 in the 2021 finals Golfstat’s individual national rankings achieved a score of 72.16 average and shot par or better in 14 of her 25 rounds in 2020-21 2020-21 Edith Cummings Munson Award recipient (success on the course and in class) 2021 All-Big 12 Team. Bohyun Park : Number 99 in the current World Amateur Golf Rankings Qualified as a high school student to enter the 2021 US Open Won three individual Class 4A state championships for Carrollton Ranchview Became only the eighth woman in Texas UIL history to claim three state golf titles in 2021 state title by 11 strokes in second place finished second in the AJGA rankings won the KJ Choi Foundation Texas Junior Championship in July 2020 took third at the 2018 AJGA Girls Championship and fourth at the 2019 AJGA Girls Championship took second place at the Rolex Girls Junior Championship in August 2020 and fourth place at the Rolex Tournament of Champions 2019. Brigitte Thibault : No. 150 in the current graduate transfer from the World Amateur Golf Rankings of Fresno State, the first player in the history of the Fresno State program to advance to the NCAA championship, earned her individual spot among the 2021 Nationals with a tie. sixth at the NCAA Stanford Regional, recording a 2-under 211 (70-73-68) holds the Fresno State record for career score average (73.17) three-time first-team All-Mountain West roster (2019, 2020, 2021) placed four top-10 and seven top-15 individual finishes in the 2020-21 season won the 2021 Rebel Beach Intercollegiate (February 15-16) with a 4-under 212 (72-70-70) competing in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2019 Mountain West Conference Individual Champion 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2021/9/12/womens-golf-no-9-womens-golf-preview-annika-intercollegiate.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos