HK Football returns with a win; Girls Volleyball, football gets the first wins

The Haddam-Killingworth football team played its first game in two years and also its first game with new Head Coach Tyler Wilcox when the Cougars hosted Old Saybrook-Westbrook (OS-W) last week. The Cougars faced the Rams on September 10 to record a 27-22 victory over HK High School, marking Coach Wilcox a win in his head coaching debut with the program.

HK took a 21-0 lead at halftime, but the Rams stormed back with three consecutive touchdowns for a 22-21 lead early in the fourth. The Cougars responded by hitting a 55-yard drive that culminated in a 4-yard touchdown from senior Matt Minasian with just over four minutes left. HK’s defense then forced the Rams to turn the ball on downs with about a minute left to cement the win.

Junior Orion Inkel returned the opening kick of the game for an 81-yard touchdown to give HK an early lead. Senior Kevin Cavrell kicked the extra point to make it 7-0. Later in the first quarter, Inkel caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from fellow junior Tate Callender for the Cougars’ second TD of the frame. A kick by Cavrell made it 14-0 after one.

Inkel ran for a 4-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Cavrell sent an extra point through the uprights to give HK a 21-0 halftime advantage.

OS-W started its comeback by scoring two touchdowns in the third quarter to narrow the deficit to 21-14. In the third quarter, the Rams scored a touchdown on a 6-yard run, then converted the 2-point try to take a 22-21 lead. However, HK marched off the field on his next drive and used a 4-yard TD from Minasian to rise 27-22, which held as the final score.

Callender passed 100 yards for HK. Inkel put 105 yards on the ground and also had two receptions for 74 yards.

Volleyball for girls

Haddam-Killingworth’s girls volleyball team kicked off the season last week playing a road game against Morgan. The Cougars shutout Morgan and started the year 1-0.

HK was on his way to meet Morgan for the season opener on September 9. The Cougars finished off the Huskies by the final score of 3-0 in the game.

Robin Callender returns as HK’s head coach for another year. Last season, the Cougars set a record 13-0 and won the Shoreline Conference title with a 3-0 victory against Hale-Ray in the league final.

girls soccer

The HK girls soccer team played two home games during the first week of the fall season and came out with a split of the set. The Cougars took a loss against Portland, then came back with a win over Parish Hill to start the year 1-1.

HK opened its season by hosting Portland on September 10, losing a 3-1 decision to the Highlanders. Senior Hadley Commerford scored the first goal of the game 28 seconds into the game on an assist from junior Leah Chester. Senior goalkeeper Brianna Nugent made six saves for HK in the loss.

The next day, the Cougars faced Parish Hill, a non-conference opponent, and shutout HK High School, 5-0. Sophomore Sammy Ruimerman scored two goals for HK. Commerford and sophomore Emmy Kehlenbach both scored, while HK also scored on an own goal from Parish Hall. Senior goalkeeper Rhianna Phipps stopped three shots in the win.

The team of Head Coach Mike Mead is coming off a season in which HK went 9-2-1 to claim its second consecutive Shoreline Conference title. The Cougars recorded a 3-2 victory against Old Lyme in the championship game of the conference tournament.

boys soccer

The HK boys’ football team kicked off its campaign last week with a road game against Manchester. The Cougars took a point by playing Manchester to a goalless draw.

HK headed out to play against Manchester in the first game of the season on September 11. Head coach Mike Mead’s team battled Manchester to a 0-0 draw in the non-conference game.

Last season, the Cougars finished 8-3-2 and won the Shoreline Conference Tournament with a 1-0 victory against East Hampton in the final.

Field hockey

The HK field hockey team played against Morgan last week for their first game of the year. HK took a two-goal loss against the Huskies in the matchup.

On September 10, the Cougars traveled to Clinton to face Morgan in the season opener. HK dropped a 2-0 decision against Morgan at the Indian River Complex.