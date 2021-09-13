MM 9.13: Maryland women’s tennis adds Jojo Bach to 2021-22 roster





Jojo Bach, a transfer from the University of Delaware, will join Maryland’s women’s tennis on the 2021-22 roster, the team recently announced. The Cowfold, UK native joins the Terrapins after earning a spot in the All-CAA (Colonial Athletic Association) Second Team in singles and doubles. Bach’s dominant level of play led the Blue Hens to an undefeated regular season 2020-21 and a quarter-final in the CAA tournament. Before Delaware, the 5-foot-11 junior was a G1 British Tour Semifinalist and two-time finalist in doubles, and a two-time semifinalist in the ITF Juniors in Kenya. We were excited to have Jojo join us this fall, Maryland head coach Katie Dougherty said in a press release. Jojo has had a great summer, bringing two years of experience from Delaware. She is a great student in the classroom and in the game. Jojo is committed to her development and loves competition. I believe Shell is making a big contribution for us in both singles and doubles. In other news Maryland women’s soccer lost to Wake Forest, 2-0, and Ben Dickson had the cover. Maryland field hockey made their third consecutive shutout. Maryland football defeated Howard 62-0 on Saturday night. Maryland football got 14 votes in the AP Top 25 poll this week. Maryland Football got 14 votes this week @AP_Top25 poll. Big Ten:

No. 4 Iowa

No. 9 Ohio State

No. 10 Penn State

No. 18 Wisconsin

No. 25 Michigan RV Park: Michigan State, Indiana, Maryland Lauren Rosh (@lauren_rosh) September 12, 2021 Wrestling in Maryland King Sandoval earned a spot in the Greco-Roman national team. Maryland volleyballs Sydney Dowler, Paula Nciporuke and Laila Ricks earned Charm City Challenge honors. Presenting your Charm City Challenge All-Tournament team… MVP Syd Dowler (104 assists, 15 digs, 9 blocks, 7 kills, 3 aces)

First Team Paula Neciporuka (28 kills, 4 aces, 4 blocks)

First Team Laila Ricks (23 kills, 11 blocks) pic.twitter.com/jyFU6hFyC8 Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) September 12, 2021 The Maryland women’s basketball team attended the Maryland soccer game against Howard on Saturday night.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.testudotimes.com/2021/9/13/22670752/maryland-womens-tennis-adds-transfer-jojo-bach-to-2021-22-roster-delaware-blue-hens-terrapins The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos