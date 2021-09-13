Lightning round: in a month – hockey





Yesterday was the month-long countdown to opening day for the Tampa Bay Lightning. On Tuesday, October 12, the Lightning will raise their third Stanley Cup banner prior to their match against the Pittsburgh Penguins. That means we were in the latter part of the low season! Between now and the opening of the training camp, the start of which will most likely be announced shortly, there probably won’t be much news from the squad. The Stanley Cup concludes its world tour and the focus of players and staff is now shifting from celebrating the past to preparing for the future. The Lightning Launch Weekend kicks off on Friday with Bolts Brewfest – beer and hockey! Fans can watch the young kids from Nashville take on the young kids from Nashville on Saturday in the Prospect Showcase and later that night they will debut the Stanley Cup Champions Film at Tampa Theater. The weekend will conclude on Sunday with a public ice skating at Amalie Arena. Details for all activities can be found at their website. Lightning / hockey news From yesterday’s hockey card, the lesson we can always learn is: Justin is an idiot. [Raw Charge] The Bulin Wall! Very disappointed that no one said Cory Cross? With NHL stars returning to the Olympics, there are sure to be some very entertaining games based on the amount of talent that will be on the ice. On the other hand, there will be some ugly matches in the pre- and opening rounds as field teams from countries that lack a wealth of talent will be pitted against virtual all star teams. One of those teams that can struggle is the host team – China. [Chinas abysmal hockey team a fault of their own] As we approach the opening of training camps, there will be a small increase in the number of veterans and RFA applications. The Calgary Flames gained a bit of experience when they signed Erik Gudbranson and Michael Stone to one-year contracts [Flames sign two] Speaking of RFAs, one notable name that has not been signed is Brady Tkachuk. The Ottawa Senators The young forward is still out of contract, but there seems to be a lot of confidence that things will sort itself out by the time their camp starts. [Tkachuk expected to sign before camp]

