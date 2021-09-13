This AL coach would be a solid replacement if Aaron Boone gets fired





The New York Yankees have been in full swing in recent weeks as their 13-game winning streak was followed in August by some truly disastrous losses that left Aaron Boone feeling the pressure. It’s not a foregone conclusion that he will be back in 2022. Though he didn’t have much coaching experience after being kicked out of the broadcast booth, the Yankees counted on his baseball spirit to lead the team to championships. He’s won a good chunk of the games, but those wins have come amid some very tough moments. Meanwhile, the rival Toronto Blue Jays have made up for most of the ground they lost earlier in the season, as a powerful lineup that includes George Springer, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have been able to overcome the odds and bounce back. Charlie Montoyo deserves a lot of credit, but hitting coach Guillermo Martinez did a fantastic job of getting this lineup into gear. If the Yankees decide to kick Boone out after this season, they will have to give Martinez a serious look as a manager, despite the fact that he is only 36 years old. Alejandro Kirk has credited his work with hitting coach Guillermo Martinez, and his mindset on record in big moments as a young player: [Translated]: “I’ve tried to stay calm in every big at bat, to stay relaxed, to trust myself and my hands.” #Blue Jays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 8, 2021 Can the Yankees replace Aaron Boone with Guillermo Martinez? Martinez has been with the Jays organization since 2012, and he was promoted to Major League hit coach in 2019. This year, the Blue Jays have the highest OPS of any team in the major leagues, clocking in behind Houston in the batting average division. With a lineup that includes some of the most powerful hitters in the game between Springer, Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and a pair of MVP candidates in Guerrero and Marcus Semien, Martinez’s advice was nearly foolproof. The Blue Jays are also a young team with several top prospects across the lineup, and Martinez has been instrumental in their development. Maybe he could be the type of coach to let Gleyber Torres control the ball again? The Blue Jays clearly appreciate him as he signed a contract extension before the season started. Martinez had only three seasons of experience as a professional-level coach, and going from Toronto batting coach to Yankees manager is quite a promotion, but he’s done everything that could be asked of him as an assistant, and he will eventually be manager. get a lot of interest from other clubs. Boone was hired with the idea that he could manage personalities in the locker room and make small tactical changes when needed. He doesn’t translate those skills into wins, so maybe hiring the young hotshot with the magic touch is a wise strategy. If Martinez can get this lineup of stompers to go stomping again, the rent would have been worth it.

