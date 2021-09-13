Curtain falls on local cricket season





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Cricket. In Division 1, Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts, who eventually finished fourth in the table, won by 121 runs away to Ryton 1sts. Thorsten Robinson was top bat, hitting 77 and Paul Straker backed up with 72 while Alnmouth put in 237-9. Ryton was then all-out for 116 in their innings, with Robinson taking four of the wickets. In Division 2, Alnwick 1sts, who finished fourth, finished second in the league with a four-wicket win, Ponteland 1sts. Pont set it all at 132 and David Wright claimed 4-14. Max Harrison then scored 73 and Alnwick answered 133-6. Warkworth 1sts, who finished at the bottom of the table, and who faces relegation to Division 3, lost at home by six wickets to Cowgate 1sts. With Kamran Mansoor hitting a final century (110), Warkworth was 175 all-out, but the opposition came back 178-4 with Bala Krishman on 76. In Division 3, Almouth & Lesbury 2nds (who were eighth) finished with a 170-run home win over Whitley Bay 1sts. Robin Tudor hit 85 and Rich Neil 58 while Alnmouth made 304-8. The visitors were then 134 all-out with three wickets each for Tom Vickers, Brian Brooks and Tudor. In Division 5 North, Warenford, who had already finished second, suffered a 76-run home loss to champion Morpeth 2nds. The visitors made 130 all-out with Kevin Wilson taking three wickets but Waren could only take 54 out in response, Callum Lawn, Jack Concannon and Adam Lawn each took three wickets for Morpeth. Alnwick 2nds, who finished 11th, won by six wickets at home to Rock, who was tenth. The visitors were all out with 81 and Alan Straker took four wickets, and in response Alnwick eased to 82-4. Howick, who finished at the bottom of the table, lost by 125 runs in their away game against Monkseaton 1sts. The home side put in 228-4 with Ross Waiton on 68, and Howick was 103 in response.

