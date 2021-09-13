Saturday’s 11am kickoff may have been the earliest Virginia has played since coach Bronco Mendenhall came to Charlottesville, but the Cavaliers (2-0, 0-0 ACC) certainly looked set to play and got off to a quick start before sticking to win over Illinois. Virginia managed to find the end zone twice before the Fighting Illini (1-2, 1-0 Big Ten) even got a first deficit.

After receiving the kick-off to start the game, Virginia marched off the field and scored in just four games. Junior quarterback Brennan Armstrong tied with junior tight end Jelani Woods for a 32-yard touchdown, and the Cavaliers took a quick 7-0 lead. Woods was a force to be reckoned with throughout the game with 63 receiving yards on the first drive alone.

The second drive was no different, as Virginia also scored on four plays, this time with a 28-yard reception from sophomore wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks finding the end zone. Overall, the first two runs were almost the opposite of last week’s plan against William & Mary, with a heavy attack in the beginning, with the passing attack taking full priority. However, when Armstrong starts 7-10 with 171 yards, a career high of one quarter and two touchdowns, the decision may have been an easy one for Mendenhall.

The run of offensive brilliance ended on Virginias third drive, where sophomore kicker Justin Duenkel missed a 46-yard field goal to keep the score at 14-0. All was not lost, however, as the Cavaliers showed that they could create push with their experienced offensive line. On a crucial fourth-and-1, a fantastic effort from senior running back Wayne Taulapapa, combined with great blocking, allowed Virginia to convert on the game. After the missed field goal, however, Virginia kicked away the last possession of the quarter.

After some questions about who would start for the Fighting Illini, sophomore quarterback Artur Sitkowski took the first photo after Virginia’s touchdown. However, Illinois got nothing going on the first drive, which ended with a third down thing by senior cornerback Nick Grant and the Cavalier defense forcing a punt from the visiting side. In fact, it took until the start of the second quarter for Illinois to even cross midfield.

Virginias defensive secondary played particularly well in the first half, both in coverage and run support. Sitkowski had a rough start to his morning. While, like Armstrong, he completed seven of his first 10 passes, those plays lasted just a combined 30 yards. Sitkowski’s 12th pass was a good one, though, as he hit red shirt freshman receiver Deuce Spann for a 33-yard touchdown. That does not alter the fact that the cornerbacks in particular looked much more comfortable. Grant and junior defensive back Anthony Johnson were all over the field, both breaking passes and making strong tackles in the open field. Grant certainly lived up to his word when he said it’s never hard to wake up for a race day.

In the second quarter, Virginia returned to establishing a run presence in the game, though the drive was sadly ended by another missed field goal from Duenkel. If there was a negative first half result for the Cavaliers, it was with special teams. Multiple missed field goals and a couple of penalties kept the score close all second quarter, but a third touchdown pass to Armstrong this time to a wide open Wicks pushed the lead to 21-7 just before half-time. All in all, while it wasn’t a perfect half, the Cavaliers were definitely the better team for the first 30 minutes at Scott Stadium.

Illinois got the ball to start the second half, and this time it was Fighting Illinis’ turn to march off the field for the score. At the end of a four-play drive that looked incredibly easy, sophomore running back Chase Brown found the end zone for a 21-yard Illinois touchdown to make the score 21-14. However, Virginia did what the Fighting Illini couldn’t in the first half and responded with a long 9 play own drive, finishing with a six-foot touchdown from senior wide receiver Billy Kemp. The Cavaliers and offensive coordinator Robert Anae showed a bit of everything on the drive, with Armstrong even catching a pass from Wicks at one point. The lead was again extended to two touchdowns and Illinois came no closer for the rest of the game.

After the first touchdown scored by Illinois, the Cavalier defense calmed down a bit, forcing the next two drives on the Fighting Illini’s. The third quarter was Virginias safety to shine, starting with senior safety Joey Blount making an excellent tackle on an Illinois wide receiver to eventually force a punt out of the Fighting Illini. Blount and junior defensive back Antonio Clary then nearly single-handedly stopped the next drive to go somewhere before senior linebacker Noah Taylor topped it off with a sack of Sitkowski. Blount and Clary finished the day first on the team in tackles.

Two more touchdowns from Virginia pushed the lead to 28 points deep in the fourth quarter, and it could have been more had it not been a fumble just outside the red zone by Taulapapa and an interception by Armstrong on the goal line. Armstrong had one of his best games as a Cavalier, finishing with 405 yards and five touchdowns with one interception on the day. Woods, Wicks and Kemp all had great days hosting, with Woods breaking the 100-yard line in just his second game as a Cavalier.

The first challenge is, who do you match? [Woods]Mendenhall said. There is a matchup issue no matter which direction you go.

On the defensive side of the ball, the secondary looked vastly improved, with plays being made across the board, including an interception from Johnson late in the game. Taylor and junior linebacker Nick Jackson also had great days, with Taylor having two massive sacks in key areas of the ball game. Mendenhall seemed to agree with the idea that every defensive player on the pitch on Saturday did their bit.

14 points in two games is a very nice start, Mendenhall said. This football team has many donors.

Virginia will continue the season with its first road race of the year and will travel to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina in the Souths Oldest Rivalry. Kick-off is Saturday at 7:30 PM and the match will be broadcast on ACC Network.