College Football Odds, Lines, Picks, Predictions for Week 3, 2021: Model Support Notre Dame, Cincinnati

Week 3’s college football schedule features an intriguing mix of conference and non-conference matchups. The top game is the SEC on CBS showdown between No. 1 Alabama and No. 11 Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Swamp. Caesars Sportsbook lists Alabama at -15 in week 3 college football odds. Other notable college football lines in Week 3 include No. 22 Auburn vs. No. 10 Penn State (-6.5), No. 3 Oklahoma vs. Nebraska (+22) and No. 2 Georgia vs. South Carolina (+30.5).

Top Predictions for College Football in Week 3

One of the top college football picks the model recommends for Week 3: No. 12 Notre Dame (-7) covers at home against Purdue in a game at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Fighting Irish start 2-0 and their passing game clicks. They are ranked 11th nationally in passing yards per game (341.5) and they are in the top 50 nationally in scoring offense (36.5 ppg) and total offense (440 ypg).

The run game is struggling, but Kyren Williams could definitely break out at any time. SportsLine’s model calls on Williams to get 80 yards, while Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coanthrow delivers nearly 300 passes and two touchdowns. Notre Dame covers more than 50 percent of the simulations, while the under (59) also hits.

Another one of the model’s college football predictions: No. 8 Cincinnati (-3) covers on the road against Big Ten foe Indiana in an afternoon ET Saturday kickoff. The Hoosiers were knocked out 34-6 against Iowa in their only FBS matchup to date and they didn’t come close to that spread (+3.5). Cincinnati, meanwhile, is 2-0 overall and covered (-22.5) in its only FBS matchup against Miami (OH).

The Bearcats are in the top 15 nationally in scoring both offensively and defensively. Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder throws nearly 200 yards and runs for nearly 50 more in the simulations. The Bearcats cover nearly 60 percent of the time. The under (51) hits in over 70 percent of the simulations, so the model sees some strong values ​​and parlay opportunities in this matchup.

Week 3 College Football Opportunities (via Caesars)

Here are the college football lines for some of Week 3’s most notable matchups:

Thursday September 16

Ohio vs. Louisiana (-20, 54.5)

Ohio vs. Louisiana (-20, 54.5)

Friday 17 September

Louisville vs. UCF (-7.5, 69.5)

Louisville vs. UCF (-7.5, 69.5)

Illinois vs Maryland (-7.5, 59)

Illinois vs Maryland (-7.5, 59)

Saturday September 18

Coastal Carolina vs. Buffalo (+10.5, 58)

Coastal Carolina vs. Buffalo (+10.5, 58)

Cincinnati vs. Indiana (+3.51)

Cincinnati vs. Indiana (+3.51)

Michigan State vs. Miami (FL) (-6.5, 54.5)

Michigan State vs. Miami (FL) (-6.5, 54.5)

Northern Illinois vs. Michigan (-27, 54.5)

Northern Illinois vs. Michigan (-27, 54.5)

Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia (-2.5, 50.5)

Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia (-2.5, 50.5)

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma (-22, 61.5)

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma (-22, 61.5)

New Mexico vs. Texas A&M (-27.5, 51)

New Mexico vs. Texas A&M (-27.5, 51)

Purdue vs. Notre Dame (-7, 59)

Purdue vs. Notre Dame (-7, 59)

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson (-28.5, 51)

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson (-28.5, 51)

Alabama vs. Florida (+15.5, 57)

Alabama vs. Florida (+15.5, 57)

Tulsa vs. the state of Ohio (-25, 60.5)

Tulsa vs. the state of Ohio (-25, 60.5)

Kent State vs. Iowa (-22.5, 54.5)

Kent State vs. Iowa (-22.5, 54.5)

State of Georgia vs. Arkansas (-23, 52.5)

State of Georgia vs. Arkansas (-23, 52.5)

South Carolina vs. Georgia (-30.5, 48.5)

South Carolina vs. Georgia (-30.5, 48.5)

Virginia vs. North Carolina (-9, 65)

Virginia vs. North Carolina (-9, 65)

Maroon vs Penn State (-6.5, 53)

Maroon vs Penn State (-6.5, 53)

Tulane vs. Ole Miss (-14, 73)

Tulane vs. Ole Miss (-14, 73)

State of Arizona vs. BYU (+2.5, 50.5)

State of Arizona vs. BYU (+2.5, 50.5)

State of Iowa vs UNLV (+30, 52)

State of Iowa vs UNLV (+30, 52)

State of Fresno vs UCLA (-10)