Skaneateles, girls tennis Marcellus maintains top form with victories – Eagle News Online

CENTRAL NEW YORK — The region’s high school girls’ tennis teams really saw their activity ramp up as the Labor Day weekend came to an end.

When Skaneateles Facing Chittenango last Tuesday, the Lakers rolled to a 6-1 win as Isabelle Soderberg defeated Sarah McKillip 6-0, 6-0, with Kenna Ellis Savannah fielding Drake 6-0, 6-1 and Lily Miller winning 6- 2, 6 -1 over Brianna Crystal.

Although Ella Danforth and Sophia Soderberg lost 7-6, 4-6, 10-7 to Spencer and Allison Soulier, the teams of Sofia Capozza-Rachel Hackler, Kelsey Rutledge-Emma Whipple and Bella Karpinski-Kate Kissel lost six combined games in six. stilt.

Two days later, it was Skaneateles who defeated Phoenix 7-0, with Miller and Isabelle Soderberg both shutting out Brooke McCann and Gabrielle Reynolds 6-0, 6-0, respectively.

Ellis gave up a few games in her 6-2, 6-0 win over Mia Graham, while in doubles the teams of Karpinski-Kissel, Rutledge-Whipple, Capozza-Hackler and Danforth-Sophia Soderberg only played one game in the eight sets. that they played.

Marcellus had a much closer call in his game against Chittenango on September 3, but the Mustangs did enough to beat the Bears by a 4-3 margin.

Lila Kelly and Danielle Copp dropped just one game between them in singlesweeps, causing Chittenango’s Anna Spencer to ignore a rally from Anna Vetsch 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

The Mustangs needed two of the four doubles and got them when Sydney Colon and Kara Wangsness defeated Allison Bartoszek and Michelle LaTour 6-1, 6-3, with Sophie Clarke and Grace Rynkiewicz taking a 6-0, 6-2 win over Lynze Devine and Sophie Turner.

From there, Marcellus closed Phoenix 7-0 offside last Tuesday, with Copp, Vetsch and Lila Kelly losing just one game in their combined singles match. Shutouts were also recorded by the Colon-Wangness, Clarke-Shaelyn Kelly and Izzy Ippoliti-Ella Lutwin doubles teams.

The Mustangs held out last Thursday, beating Bishop Grimes in another 7-0 shutout. Vetsch had the closest singles match, but still won 6-3, 6-1 against Riley Broton, with Copp and Kelly earning the other singles points as Korinne Kemp and Claire Wrona took out Ashlee Brinson and Kristina Kovar 6-0 in the only contested doubles match , 6-0.

For this, Westhill took it upon himself Jordan-Elbridge on September 3, with the Warriors getting the best of this league game in a 6-1 decision over the Eagles.

One singles match was forfeited but the others were split, Bridget Thornton defeated Lizzie Conrad 6-3, 6-0 when Anisa Bort got JE on the board with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Katie Hagrman.

Three doubles matches were played, all in favor of the Warriors, with the teams of Delaney Carroll-Jillian Eckert, Olivia Antoine-Megan Dwyer and Isabella Johnston-Kathleen Rogers all winning in straight sets.

JE would take its first win of the season on Friday when it beat Phoenix 4-3, capped off by close doubles in which Mia Disinger and Jillian Ferris defeated Sabrina Haynes and Sheriden Southworth in third-set tie-breakers, with Emily Chiaramonte and Mary McGinn on top of Carielys Calderon and Isabelle Hillman.

Needing two out of three points in singles, the Eagles saw Bort earn a 6-0, 6-0 sweep over Graham, while Conrad also got a point when she beat McCann 6-3, 6-2.

West Genesee was the only local exception to this busy slate, with the Cicero-North Syracuse game going back but still able to beat the Northstars 6-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Katie Viau and Angelina Llanos both won 6-0, 6-0 against Eve Campitello and Holly Costello respectively, with Helena Allen beating Danielle Cirvelli 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles for the Wildcats, the teams of Kayla Latone-Hannah Sparks and Ava Amodio-Gwenyth Shope both won in straight sets, with Angelina Allen and Margaret Mello shutout in the second set and beating Autumn Brown and Megan Johnston 6-4 , 0 -6, 6-3.