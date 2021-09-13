I get motivation from all of you: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Paralympians





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modic has said the performance of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Paralympic Games will significantly boost the morale of the entire sports community in the country, adding that their performance keeps him motivated. I’m getting motivation from all of you, Prime Minister Modi told the entire contingent when he received them at his residence in Delhi on Thursday. In a video released on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official Twitter account, the Prime Minister can be seen interacting with the entire contingent and praising each of them for overcoming adversity. Your achievement will greatly boost the morale of the entire sports community in the country and novice athletes will feel encouraged to come forward to play sports. This achievement has sparked awareness about sports that is growing by leaps and bounds in the country, Modi said. He praised the spirit and willpower of the 54-strong contingent and said the achievement is commendable given the opportunities the para-athletes have overcome in their lives. A true athlete does not get bogged down in defeat or victory, but continues to progress. You are all ambassadors of the country and you have increased the prestige of the nation on the world stage through your remarkable achievements, Prime Minister Modi said. The para-athletes thanked the Prime Minister for the invitation and said they are honored to sit at the table with him and called it a great achievement for them. They especially thanked the Prime Minister for the constant guidance, motivation and support during their efforts and said the athletes of other countries were amazed to hear that their Indian compatriots were receiving congratulations from their Prime Minister. Several players also donated the sports equipment to the Prime Minister, with which they won medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, with their signature on it. Modi said the sports equipment would be auctioned, which was welcomed by the athletes. A stole, signed by all medal winners, was also donated to the Prime Minister. India took 19 medals in the event where 54 para-athletes from 9 sport disciplines represented the country at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. This was India’s largest ever contingent for the Paralympic Games. Badminton and Taekwondo made their debut in Tokyo, both represented by India. Since it first appeared at the Paralympics in 1968, India had won a total of 12 medals until the 2016 Rio edition. Medalists at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Gold medalists: Avani Lekhara in Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1; Pramod Bhagat in Men’s Singles SL3 Badminton; Krishna Nagar in men’s singles SH6 badminton; Sumit Antil in men’s javelin throw F64; Manish Narwhal in mixed 50m pistol SH1. Silver medalists: Bhavinaben Patel in women’s singles class 4 table tennis; Singhraj Adhana in mixed 50m pistol SH1; Yogesh Kathuniya in men’s discus F56; Nishad Kumar in Men’s High Jump T47; Mariyappan Thangavelu in Men’s High Jump T63; Praveen Kumar in Men’s High Jump T64; Devendra Jhajharia in Mens Javelin F46; Suhas Yathiraj in men’s single badminton SL4. Bronze medalists: Avani Lekhara in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1; Harvinder Singh in men’s individual recurve archery; Sharad Kumar in Men’s High Jump T63; Sundar Singh Gurjar in men’s javelin throw F46; Manoj Sarkar in Men’s Singles Badminton SL3; Singhraj Adhana in Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://starofmysore.com/i-get-motivation-from-you-all-prime-minister-narendra-modi-to-paralympians/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos