Sports
Giants decision to fly Wilmer Flores to Chicago for one game pays off
CHICAGO — As the Giants rolled through the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs throughout the week, Wilmer Flores trained in Oracle Park, testing his hamstring and strengthening his toned body as his activation date approached.
The Giants defeated the Rockies and took the Cubs’ first game, and they did so with a deep lineup leading the way. They looked like a team that could allow an injured player to stay in San Francisco for a few more days, avoid a long flight to Chicago and return to the lineup at home on Monday. And yet there was Flores, a big smile on his face, stepping onto the field Saturday morning to do battle practice.
The Giants and Flores decided to fly him in for just one game. It was well worth it.
Flores was pulled from the IL on Sunday and started at first base in a fair line-up. He reached base four times, batted in three runs and hit a crucial two-run homerun in a 6-5 victory that brought in the first Giants sweep at Wrigley Field since 1995.
For Flores and manager Gabe Kapler, the decision was a no-brainer.
Were on the run here. Every little thing counts, every game counts, Flores said. I always want to play and if I have to fly for one match I will do it again.
Flores said he had talks with staff about making the trip on Wednesday and Thursday. With lefty Justin Steele on the mound for the Cubs, they wanted Flores available. Austin Slater, who was present throughout the trip, was also taken off the IL when Kapler started nine right-handed batters, including the secretly dangerous Logan Webb against Steele.
“I’m sure it’s satisfying for him, and of course for us as a team. What I’d say is it wasn’t a hard decision at all,” Kapler said of flying in Flores. He’s one of your best bats, period, against a left-handed pitcher. He’s a man who has historically been excellent against left-handers and he’s well equipped. There wasn’t much demand for it. He fit perfectly in the middle of our setup.
The Giants jumped out to a 6-3 lead, then held on late for their seventh straight. The trip couldn’t have ended in a much better way as Flores and Slater returned and Kapler revealed that Donovan Solano and Alex Dickerson are about to become available. The roster is nearing full blast as the final three weeks approach, and Kapler sees a lot of resilience from his veterans, including Flores.
The hamstring was first injured about a month ago, but Flores said he was feeling great on Sunday. He feels close to 100 percent and was relieved that he didn’t lose his timing at the plate after missing nine games.
“You can tell by his face as well as his body that he’s feeling better,” Kapler said. “I think he was grinding for a long time, only he didn’t feel as healthy as often. He looks firmer. He looks physically firmer, like he had a little break and had a chance to recover, and you can see in his eyes that he’s feeling a lot better, and I think, at least in part, that’s what led to his success today.
Flores’ big day capped off an incredible road trip for the Giants. It might have looked easy on paper, but it’s never a picnic at Coors Field, and the hungry young Cubs had won eight of the nine coming in this weekend. The 6-0 trip brought another tie with the 2016 club, the last to make it into the postseason, something the Giants can achieve with a win on Monday night. This was the first undefeated trip of at least six games since the 2016 team went 7-0 through Arizona and San Diego early in the year.
That Giants team was the best baseball team in the first half. This one has kept that distinction for most of the season and seems to refuse to give it up. They’ll be trying to keep the momentum going back home against the Padres, who are desperately trying to hold on to their Wild Card spot, and a Braves team vying for the NL East crown.
“I really like the way we played most of the time on this road trip,” Kapler said. “I think we’re a good enough team, where that usually will be enough. In the biggest moments against the best teams in the future, I think we really need to play the best baseball we have.” and I think we can do that. We have a challenging part ahead of us and a challenging part is coming.”
