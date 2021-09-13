Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Cricket and Sally

WAUKESHA The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County is helping those affected by hurricane season!

HAWS welcomed a Wings of Rescue flight full of pets displaced by the devastation of Hurricane Ida, primarily in Mississippi and Louisiana.

When the hurricane hit, shelters in the South had to free up space so they could act as emergency shelters. HAWS takes those pets that are already up for adoption and offers them up for adoption in our area. Employees say the program is working well as it allows shelters in hurricane-affected areas to provide shelter and reunions for pets who may have been lost by their families. Happy endings all around!

If you adopt one of the Wings of Rescue animals or any other pet at the HAWS shelter, you save two lives. First you save the life of your new pet and second you save the life of another animal that now has space in the HAWS Shelter.

The shelter staff introduced us to two of the lives you can save 7 month old Cricket and 3 month old Sally. They are both fun, energetic babies who can come home with you very quickly.

If you’re hoping to adopt any of the hurricane-affected pets, they’ll need to be vetted first. That means vaccines, sterilization or castration and a microchip.

HAWS has so many pets available for adoption. If interested, call 262-542-8851 or visit HAWSpets.org.

