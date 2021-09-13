Assessing Maryland’s Football Positions After the Victory Over Howard

Maryland Football settled business against Howard in College Park.

Head coach Michael Locksleys’ energetic squad defeated the Bison at home and walked away with a dominant 62-0 win to improve to 2-0 in the 2021 season.

Maryland has now knocked out West Virginia and Howard to start the season, and it has favorable matchups with Illinois and Kent State on deck as we look at the upcoming schedule.

It’s certainly hard to find fault with Marylands’ overall play due to a 62-point win where it didn’t award a single point to Howard, but now it’s time to take a close look at each position group to see how they fared during the second week of the season.

quarterback

Building on his 332 yard, three-touchdown performance in the 30-24 win over West Virginia on September 4, junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa continued to impress against Howard, even though the Bison was a much weaker opponent than the Mountaineers. Things couldn’t have gotten much better for Tagovailoa, who played into the early stages of the third quarter. He went 22-for 27, good enough for an 81.5% pass rate, and he threw three touchdowns.

And another encouraging trend seen at Tagovailoa is its growth in sales margin. For the second straight week, the Marylands starting quarterback made no turnovers, something he struggled with last season (seven interceptions in four games in 2020). Overall, it was another very positive week for Tagovailoa with a matchup with Illinois coming up.

It’s also worth noting that senior Reece Udinski got some playing time along with junior Eric Najarian, but it was Udinski who got the second most quarterback work against the Bison. Udinski had only five passes, but tied them all for a total of 73 yards and a touchdown.

Quality: A+

run back

There were a significant number of Maryland drives that started in the Howards area after the Terps defenses pushed the bison deep into their own ends on numerous occasions. That kind of edge on any offensive drive was good for the programs that played backs as the game script flowed straight into the favor of the backfields and it showed.

Maryland finished with a whopping 49 rushes compared to just 32 passes in the night. It was a more upbeat ground game mentality as six different running backs on the Terps roster received at least three carries. Redshirt senior Tayon Fleet-Davis took his starting role for the second straight week, taking eight carries for a team-high 66 yards (8.3 yards per carry) to go along with a touchdown.

But with the game spiraling out of control early on, the Terps had to show off their abundant receding depth. Freshman running backs Roman Hemby, Antwain Littleton II, Colby McDonald all got touched and made the most of their chances. Hemby and McDonald both scored their first collegiate touchdowns, while Littleton produced 29 yards on eight carries. The running back corps did most of the offensive work against Howard and the Bison just couldn’t find a way to stop anyone.

Class A

Wide receiver

It was just another day at the office for Maryland’s plethora of talented wideouts. At the very top, senior wide Dontay Demus Jr. and sophomore Rakim Jarrett another strong performance against Howard after helping Maryland to an opening week win. Demus Jr. solidifies himself as one of the best wide receivers in the Big Ten after six catches for a game-high 128 yards and one touchdown, with a long 42-yard reception. He now sits atop the Big Ten in receiving yards per game averaging 130.5 on six receptions per game.

Jarrett is another one of Marylands’ deadly weapons, and he quietly had another solid game too. The sophomore finished second on the team with 67 receiving yards and one touchdown. Jarrett is seventh in the Big Ten in receiving yards per game with an average of 94.5.

There weren’t many mistakes from the Marylands wide receiver corps as a whole against Howard and it was the second consecutive successful outing for Tagovailoas guns.

Class A

Tight ending

Maryland had two tight ends on Saturday, senior starter Chigoziem Okonkwo and sophomore Corey Dyches. Okonkwo got his second straight start, and while he didn’t have the most impressive stat line, he did enough to spread the Marylands attack in the red zone. He caught a six-foot pass into Tagovailoa’s end zone, his only catch of the game, to give the Terps their third touchdown of the night. That makes it two touchdowns in two games for Okonkwo, and if he’s able to transform into a consistent red zone threat, Marylands’ offense is sure to turn out even more dangerous than it is.

Dyches also played in with his first few catches of the season when the starters came out. He made a total of three catches on three targets for 30 yards and showed off his agility on a 19-yard gain.

There wasn’t much more the tight ends of the program could have done, as every tight end group touchdown should be considered a weekly success due to the huge target share going to the top wideouts of the team.

Rank: B+

Attacking line

Marylands’ offensive line has quietly been one of the program’s most efficient positions during the first two games of the season. The Terps five up front followed up their strong performance against the Mountaineers with another brilliant show, this time against the Bison. The offensive line was only allowed one sack the entire game as Tagovailoa made a solid effort to get off the ball quickly while in the pocket. But protection aside, it was the way the offensive line aided the running game that made all the difference when Howard came to town. As a team, Maryland averaged 4.6 yards per carry on 49 total attempts. It was a high points game for the Terps in general and they were able to get away because the ground play was consistent.

Class A

Defense Line

The Terps defense line did a great job limiting the efforts of the Bisons ground game. Howard had a total of 19 rush attempts for 66 yards, which turns out to be an average of just 3.5 yards per carry. The bison couldn’t find any space against the Marylands defensive front.

Junior Greg Rose, senior Ami Finau, senior Lawtez Rogers and graduate student Sam Okuayinonu took on the basic roles on the defense line in this one. Okuayinonu had the biggest impact, with a total of two tackles (both solo) and one sack. It was a game where the defensive line just had to hold on, and it did against Howard.

Class A

linebacker

Like the starters on the offensive side of the ball, Marylands linebackers switched throughout the game and quite a few players were given time on the field in the second half. Despite playing in the back-ups for a significant period of time, the linebackers were a major reason Howard struggled with third downs. The Bison had 11 third attempts down and failed to convert one in the entire game.

Freshman Branden Jennings had a team-high four solo tackles and one tackle for loss, while redshirt sophomore Deshawn Holt, junior Ahmad McCullough and sophomore Osito Smith each had three tackles apiece. Again, this was another position that didn’t make many, if any mistakes, and Howard was unable to score a run as a result.

Quality: A+

subordinate

When a program wins by 62 points and gives up only 80 total passing yards, it’s hard to find fault in the secondary. Howard rolled out three quarterbacks over the course of the game and combined them for 12-of-30 passes for 80 yards and one interception. To say the least, it was a dominant performance from the teams’ defensive backs. Maryland had a chance to show its depth on the defensive side, and as a result, there were a lot of players taking reps in the secondary.

Freshman Dante Trader and sophomore Tarheeb Still led the way, with a total of four and three tackles, respectively. One of Marylands defensive studs from opening week, senior Jakorian Bennett, came in with an interception and a break in a pass. Senior Kenny Bennett also had a broken stride of his own. It was a flawless day for the secondary and Howard was no match for Terps’ defensive backs.

Quality: A+

Special teams

The Marylands special teams will get an average rank for the week simply because they didn’t get a chance to make much of an impact against Howard. The Terps kicked just twice, averaging 36 yards per point and attempting a total of three field goals. Senior kicker Joseph Petrino was 1-for-2 on field goals, hitting from 38 and missing from 45 yards. Redshirt freshman Harrison Beattie even got a shot at the field goal and knocked in a try from 34 yards away in the fourth quarter.

Grade B