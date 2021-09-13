Girls tennis prep: Rice Lake dominates at Amery triangular | Sport





AMERY Rice Lake girls’ tennis took a pair of wins on Saturday at a triangle game in Amery. The Warriors (3-4) crossed over Ashland, winning all seven games, beating host Amery 5-2 Against the Oredockers, the Warriors needed just two sets to win each of their matches. Taking first place in singles, Aria Hanson took a 6-0, 6-2 win over Ashland’s Izzy Rasmussen, while Tegwen Romportl defeated Abby Brew 6-0, 6-0. At #3, Kendra Richter beat Emma Bruder 6-0, 6-2, and Hannah Guertin took a Rice Lake 6-0, 6-0 win over Ashland’s Lainey Westlund. In doubles, Lexington Berger and Kallahan Bowman took the 6-0, 6-2 win over Hannah Milanowski and Tegan McFarlane, while Warrior duo Emily Mofle and Natalie Nolin rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 win. Emily Scheu and Olivia Gifford completed the sweep for Rice Lake by winning 6-0, 6-0 in the #3 doubles over Ashland’s duo Lily Kovach-Erickson and Moe Mullikin. Alyssa Stanford and Ayla Zuzek also had a win in a junior varsity doubles, beating Hannah Houck and Ruby Harvey 6-0, 6-0. Rice Lake won all three doubles matches against Amery. Berger and Bowman won 6-1, 6-1 against Alaina Rivard and Ella Gould, and Mofle and Nolin won 6-1, 6-2 against the Amery duo of Myles Curtis and Annie Zinn. Scheu and Gifford kept Rice Lake perfectly in doubles that day with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Amery’s Anarene Evenson and Annabelle Fisk. Romportl and Guertin won in singles and helped Rice Lake beat Amery. Romportl won a close match at No. 2 singles, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4, while Guertin won in three sets despite dropping the opening round to No. 4 singles, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6. At number 1 singles, Amery’s Deidra Meyer beat Hanson 0-6, 3-6, and at number 3, Richter was beaten 3-6, 3-6 by Truc Nguyen. Rice Lake’s win over Amery was a rematch of teams that faced each other in the season opening game on August 16 which was won 4-3 by Amery. Menomonie 5, Rice Lake 2 Last Thursday, the Warriors dropped a Big Rivers Conference game in Menomonie. In the highest doubles match, Berger and Bowman won 6-2, 6-4 against the Mustang duo of Anna Wheeler and Jaycie Luzinski. , 4-6, 6-1. In a close battle at number 2, Mofle and Nolin double their match 6-7 (3-7), 5-7 against CeCe Behrend. Scheu and Gifford went to three sets on No. 3 doubles before falling 6-4, 2-6, 2-6.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.apg-wi.com/townnews/sport/prep-girls-tennis-rice-lake-dominates-at-amery-triangular/article_58edc8c1-32c9-5e36-aa0b-392094f7f660.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos