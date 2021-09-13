The most memorable mascot moments in hockey





Mascots have been a staple in the hockey world for decades, and sometimes they find ways to steal the headlines. Here’s a look at five memorable mascot moments in sports: Craig MacTavish v Harvey The Hound Craig MacTavish’s NHL career as a player had many memorable moments, including Stanley Cup with Edmonton and his legacy as the last player not to wear a helmet. But perhaps his most memorable moment came while coaching the Oilers. During a 2003 Battle of Alberta game, Harvey the Hound, Flames’ longtime mascot, had harassed the Oilers bank. Fed up with Harvey’s antics, MacTavish took matters into his own hands. As Harvey leaned toward the Edmonton bench, MacTavish reached over and yanked the tongue out of his mouth before throwing it to the fans behind him. The incident would be revisited years later, as the Oilers legend would give current team mascot Hunter the Lynx tips on how to fight his provincial rival in a 2017 Oilers TV video. The unveiling of Gritty Ask anyone – hockey fan or not – who the most popular hockey mascot is and Gritty takes the cake. The furry orange mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers has become a viral sensation many times over. But when the orange creature was unveiled in 2018, the reception wasn’t exactly the warmest. Gritty’s reveal at an event was met with people asking if it was a joke and why it needed a mascot in the first place. But in the three years since, Gritty has become one of the Flyers’ biggest symbols. Shows like The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, robot chicken, and many others have shown the mascot that has gone beyond just being famous in the world of hockey. Wild Wing catches fire To entertain fans, mascots do a variety of things, from greeting kids in the stands to irritating opponents — and sometimes endangering themselves. Before the 1995-96 home opener for the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, the team’s mascot, Wild Wing, had to jump over a flaming wall of fire during pre-game. The stunt performed flawlessly during practice, but when it came time for the real attempt, things didn’t go according to plan. Wild Wing tripped over the trampoline that would get him over the flames and fell straight into the fire pit. Fortunately, the biggest duck in the arena would avoid serious injury. SJ Sharkie is stuck in the air Sharks don’t spend much time flying, and SJ Sharkie proved why. For a Sharks-Red Wings match on March 12, 1999, Sharkie would dangle above the ice. After a few minutes, and a failed attempt to put mats on the ice for the mascot to fall on, the team staff would call off the plan and return Sharkie to the hall level in the rafters of the HP Pavillion. Don Jackson pounding Sir Slapshot Don Jackson’s incident with a mascot was far more violent than Craig MacTavish’s. In 1995, Jackson, then the coach of the IHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones, had had enough of Atlanta Knights mascot Sir Slapshot slamming the glass behind his team’s bench. Jackson climbed over the glass and hit the mascot several times in the stands. For his role in the incident, he was banned for 10 games and fined $1,000. The former NHL enforcer’s reaction came in part as he was still recovering from a car accident that left him wheelchair-bound for some time and Sir Slapshot’s banging caused him to fall on one of his players during the match.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/hockey/news/the-most-memorable-mascot-moments-in-hockey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos