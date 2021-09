Washington Football Team puts Ryan Fitzpatrick on IR with hip injury

ASHBURN, Va. – The Washington Football Team placed quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on the injured reserve, but it remains uncertain whether it will be a short or long stay. An MRI revealed that Fitzpatrick had a right hip subluxation, but coach Ron Rivera said he will see more doctors to determine the severity of the injury and how long he will be sidelined. He must be on IR for at least three weeks. “We want to make sure we get the best possible response to what’s going on so we know how to deal with it,” Rivera said.

1 Related Fitzpatrick was injured in a second quarter hit in Sunday’s 20-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He was replaced by Taylor Heinicke, who starts Thursday’s game against the New York Giants. Heinicke completed 11 of 15 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. In three games with Washington dating to last season, including one start in a playoff loss to Tampa Bay, Heinicke has completed 62.8% of his passes for 565 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He has a 50.1 Total QBR in those seven quarters of action. He last started a regular season game on December 23, 2018. Kyle Allen will serve as the No. 2 quarterback. Kyle Shurmur was signed to the practice squad. Change in this place is nothing new to Washington. Due to injuries or ineffectiveness, it used four different starting quarterbacks in 2018, three a year later and three in Rivera’s first season. “It’s the nature of the game,” Rivera said. “Unfortunately, more than necessary has happened in the last season and a game. I hope we get a streak where we keep guys on the field for a long time and take advantage of their abilities.” After failing in an attempt to trade for Matthew Stafford, Washington signed Fitzpatrick in the off-season because it liked his veteran knowledge and thought he was still getting better at age 37. It did not want to risk its future to acquire a quarterback in the draft when it became clear that none would be available with the 19th pick in the first round. Washington’s plan was to chase a quarterback more aggressively if it has confidence in the roster around that position. For now, the team must win despite a new injury at the position. Rivera called the situation “frustrating.” “We love the guys we have; they’ve done good things for us. We’ll see what happens,” he said. “I’m as confident as I can be.”

