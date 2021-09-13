Sports
MSD: Mentor, margdarshak, the wise teacher | Cricket
Helmet, cap, floppy hat, take off the headgear and salute Thala MSD, the new/old emperor, the HRH of Indian cricket. Less than two years since he left, he’s back, the Ranchi common man who quickly rose to rule Indian cricket, becoming bahubali.
Now MSD de Bahubali has switched roles and is a margdarshak, teacher, guide, to be exact, as Jay Shah announced.
This role links him to the ages. Mentor, as explained in a helpful WhatsApp thread, dates back to Homer’s epic Odyssey 8th century BC. boys homework.
In sports, timing is critical and MSA’s appointment so close to Teacher’s Day in September is a nice touch.
With this MSD is also like the new Buddha, the supreme teacher of legendary calm.
Even in moments of severe stress, MSD stayed in shape and nothing snuck through bat and toad to break through its defenses.
Like Buddha, MSD is a renouncer, unmoved by worldly temptations or social media.
He gave Test cricket ten short of the magical 100 matches. He relinquished his skipper position after captaining 331 games in a moment of relief in the middle of a series in Australia. Like Buddha, who didn’t tell his wife and child before leaving the house for good, MSD didn’t tell anyone about his decision, not even coach Ravi Shastri, before announcing it.
A quick glance at his timeline reveals that MSD is walking a lonely path. He shuts out noise by ignoring calls (ask VVS Laxman) and is the unique celebrity who chooses to stay out of the network’s reach. He lives in his private world, in the company of immediate family and pets Sam, Lily, Gabbar and Zoya. Other celebrities are generously spreading on social media, but not MSD. When superstar Aamir Khan is retired, MSD is almost invisible.
Occasionally the absence of MSD becomes a problem, for example when he rejects cricket. After the last World Cup in July 2019, MSD disappeared, refused to play and failed to show up for his Jharkhand Ranji team. It surfaced for IPL and looked rusty and then disappeared again, only to reappear in Dubai. During these breaks, he was spotted swinging a carefree club on a golf course and doing organic farming on a tractor.
Prolonged absence from cricket raises tough questions: is this disrespect for the sport or clever workload management to conserve physical and mental energy?
The debate is academic as MSD finds itself once again in the middle of India’s World Cup war room. Will MSD stick to its tried and true process of talking less work more in this second innings? Experience shows that his team meetings at CSK are short and that he is not particularly enthusiastic about technology, videos or data. His style is of minimal management and maximum action.
MSD is the genius who can speak without saying a word. When the Indian Special Forces logo on its goalkeeper gloves became a sensation, MSD went on mute, scoring for a century without playing a shot.
The same good left strategy may not work this time. First, he’s the mentor, but Indian team members aren’t exactly as young or inexperienced as Telemachus. On the contrary, the Indian dressing room is more Rajya Sabha than Lok Sabha with a lot of experience. Including MSD, five IPL team captains sit in the different corners (six if you include R Ashwin too) and the leadership group has so much expertise that they can start a T20 online learning center like team sponsor Byjus. The Indian think tank looks well populated, but one cynic noted after the chaos in Manchester: MSD is an extra cover for any Covid/non-Covid emergency.
MSD’s celebrated men’s management skills will be tested while maintaining the delicate balance between captain, coach and mentor. MSD’s role is not to keep the temperature down or put out fires. She will have a say in team selection and strategy, batting order and bowling matches. Will Shastri take the back seat then? Will King Kohli cede territory?
Those who consider fireworks, friction and fights between Indian crickets trimurti will be disappointed. For players, India is always first, and MSD comes with the tricolor draped around its powerful shoulders.
