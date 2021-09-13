Duke Football overcomes slow start to record first win of the season





A slow start was no problem for the Duke football team against North Carolina A&T. After dropping the season opener for the Charlotte 49ers, the Duke footballers certainly didn’t give the impression of being motivated against the North Carolina A&T Aggies Friday night. The Blue Devils (1-1) lost ten yards on three plays on their opening drive, then saw North Carolina A&T (0-2) play 86 yards on March 20, as they devoured 12 minutes on the game clock to finish an early 7- to take. 0 lead at Wallace Wade Stadium. ALSO READ: Duke is getting closer to landing a new Top-40 recruit Duke, however, would respond with a touchdown drive of his own to lock the game before going into his bag of tricks for a surprise onside kick, recovering and marching to the field to take a 14-7 lead. After a few punts, the Aggies would put together another long drive, 14 plays for 59 yards, to tie the game with 1:08 left in the first half, but a quick but methodical drive would give Duke a seven-point lead. . at rest. The Blue Devils scored touchdowns on three consecutive drives after the break, followed by a field goal on their fourth drive after the break to win 45-17. Duke Football Finds Another Way To Secure First Win Of The Season After Duke set the running game in the season opener against Charlotte, Duke was not as productive on the ground against North Carolina A&T, but the Blue Devils were efficient with their chances. As a team, Duke rushed 38 times for just 150 yards but five touchdowns. ALSO READ: A couple of former Duke teammates reunite run back Mataeo Durant took the ball 15 times for only 41 yards, but added three touchdowns to his stat line while Gunnar Holmberg picked up 30 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Holmberg also went 20-for-27 through the air for 270 yards without throwing a touchdown or interception. Duke hosts Northwestern (1-1) in Durham on Saturday afternoon with kick-off scheduled for 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.

