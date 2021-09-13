FH: Three games in the pipeline for Hofstra Field Hockey





Hempstead, NY – After some challenging road games, the Hofstra field hockey team has a busy week of action at home and on the road. The Pride hosts LIU on Wednesday, September 15 at 3 p.m., before heading to Connecticut on Friday, September 17 for a game at 7 p.m. against Sacred Heart. Hofstra will then close the week at home on Sunday, September 19 at 1 p.m. against Quinnipiac. The LIU and Quinnipiac games will be streamed live on FloLive, while Wednesday’s game will be streamed in Sacred Heart on NEC FrontRow. Live stats are available for all three games this week. These links are available at the top of this page and on the hockey schedule page on GoHofstra.com. Hofstra comes in this week with a 2-4 record after heavy losses against Vermont and UMass Lowell. Eline Oldeman scored the first goal of her collegiate career to tie the game against the Catamounts in the team’s 2-1 loss in extra time on Friday, and Merlin van der Vegt turned into an eight-save effort in a 1-0 loss to UMass Lowell on Sunday. Hofstra has so far scored an average of 2.5 goals per game, putting them in 27th place in the country in the statistic, while their defense allowed two goals per game to put them in 41st place in the country. Mercedes Currie and Lara Borensztein continue to lead the team with three goals apiece, while Lieke Gorsse has posted six points on two goals and two assists, and the freshman midfielder has also made a few defensive saves. Simryn Desai has also proven to be a strong contributor in her first year in a Hofstra uniform with two goals and an assist. Six games through the season, van der Vegt is 24th in the country in saves per game (5.00) and 39th in goals against average (1.83). After making the NEC tournament in 2020, LIU is in the midst of a 1-3 start to their third season of Division I competition. The Sharks’ attack is led by three goals from Sammy Bell, while Felicia King has four points off a goal and two assists for Wednesday’s visitors. Goalkeeper Rachel Vellis has made 16 saves this year, averaging 2.67 saves per game for the Sharks. Hofstra is 2-0 against LIU since the first meeting in 2018, the first season to compete at Division I level for the Sharks. At 0-4 on the year, Heilig Hart is looking for his first win of the 2021 season on Friday. The Pioneers have played four goals-free games this season, but have kept their last two opponents to one goal each. Erin Burgess has started all four games in goal for Sacred Heart with 12 saves, while Samantha Maresca has also seen plenty of time in the net, making five saves for the Pioneers. Hofstra holds an all-time record of 18-0 against Sacred Heart since their first meeting in 1993. The teams last played during the spring 2020 season, with Currie scoring the only goal in a 1-0 home win for the Pride. Quinnipiac is 0-4 looking for his first win of the season in a home game against Temple on Friday ahead of the Bobcats game against Hofstra. Emilia Massarelli scored Quinnipiac’s only goal of the year in a 5-1 defeat to Columbia on September 5. Nina Santore has played every minute for Quinnipiac this season, making 17 saves a year, averaging 4.25 saves per game. The all-time series is 14-2 in favor of Pride, with Hofstra winning the last four encounters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gohofstra.com/news/2021/9/13/fh-three-games-on-the-docket-for-hofstra-field-hockey.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos