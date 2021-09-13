



Marquette’s Kylie spokesperson is named after the BIG EAST Honor Roll, the competition bureau announced Monday afternoon. Sprecher led the defense, which delivered consecutive wins last week by beating his opponents 15-4 on goal; added an assist in Sunday’s win over St. Thomas (Min.) BIG EAST Attacking Player of the Week

Julia Aronov, Seton Hall, Jr., M In a 2-0-0 week for the Pirates, Aronov was the BIG EAST’s top scorer, with seven points on three goals and an assist. The junior midfielder conceded match-winning goals against both Iona and Lehigh last week. In Thursday’s 6-3 win over the Gaels, Aronov placed the GWG in the 50e minute, while finishing with two scores and an assist. In Sunday’s 1-0 decision against the Mountain Hawks, she scored the only goal of the game in the third minute. BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Week

Amanda Kowalski, Butler, R-Sr., D The Kowalski-led Butler defense limited opponents to just two shots on target last week as the Bulldogs defeated Wright State and Ball State by a combined margin of 42-3, including 22-2 on target. Butler also had a 15-5 advantage in corner kicks. Kowalski added an assist to Sunday’s 3-0 win against the Cardinals, earning Abigail Isger’s seventh-minute victory. BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Week

Allie Augur, Georgetown, Jr., GK Augur earned shutouts against two ranked foes last week, combined for 10 saves at number 18 West Virginia on Thursday and against number 9 Rutgers on Sunday. The junior had two stops against the Mountaineers in the scoreless draw with double overtime, before denying eight shots in the 1-0 win over the Scarlet Knights. Georgetown’s win over ninth-ranked Rutgers is the highest-ranked team to beat a BIG EAST squad since the Hoyas topped the list. 2 WVU returned on September 18, 2016. BIG EAST Freshmen of the week

Chloe Netzel, Xavier, Fr., F Netzel helped keep the Musketeers undefeated (7-0-0) on the year with a pair of clutch performances in wins last week. The rookie forward assisted on Emma Marcus’ 23rdWinner of a one-minute game against Ball State on Thursday before scoring the opening goal in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Loyola-Chicago. Netzel also posted a game-high five shots against Cardinals. BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll

Zsani Kajan, St. John’s, Grad., F 2g, 1a, including the GWG, in Delaware on Thursday

Kylie spokesperson , Marquette, Grad., D led the defense that delivered consecutive wins last week by beating his opponents 15-4 on goal; added an assist in Sunday’s win over St. Thomas (Min.)

Abigail Isger, Butler, R-So., F 2g, 1a in 2-0-0 week for the Bulldogs; both goals were the match winners

Emma Marcus, Xavier, Jr., F back-to-back game winners against Ball State and Loyola-Chicago last week

Keelan Terrell, Creighton, Jr., GK extended her scoreless streak to a school-record 473 minutes (473:20) with her fifth consecutive shutout, also a Creighton standard; went 2-0-0 with shutout wins against North Dakota State and Kansas City

