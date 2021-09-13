Castore strikes another kit deal…this time it’s cricket





Sporting boundaries don’t seem to exist for Castore. The ambitious, fast-growing lifestyle and sportswear brand, hitherto best known for its kit deals with major British football teams, has now entered the cricket arena. ECB The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has signed a 10-year 25 million deal for Castore to become the official kit supplier of English crickets from next spring, replacing New Balance. A key part of the deal is that Castore will invest significantly in the ECB’s commercial ambitions, developing a digital-first e-commerce strategy to market and sell cricket-related sportswear and casual wear to fans. From next April, all England national cricket athletes, women’s, disabled, pad and men’s teams will be wearing high-quality and bespoke match day and training kits supplied by Castore. English athletes will also help design the team clothing, creating a uniquely English cricket style, with recycled materials used in the manufacture of the match playing kits. A best-in-class website will also be created especially for fans to make it easy for them to choose from Castore’s high-quality range of men’s and women’s England cricket team apparel. Tony Singh, Chief Commercial Officer of the ECB, said: Castore is a fine example of British ambition driving success and we look forward to working closely with their team over the long term. I am excited about the digital-first expertise Castore will bring to a truly innovative partnership that puts our athletes and fans at the heart of our planning. Singh added: The financial and intellectual investment in our e-commerce will give fans faster and easier access to a high-quality range of women’s and men’s team clothing that I’m sure our athletes and our fans will wear with pride. Tom Beahon, founder of Castore, added: Today is a truly special day for everyone at Castore. When my brother and I founded this company in 2016, our ambition was to one day have world-class athletes wearing our products and to achieve this ambition for the first time with our home country is a monumental opportunity for us. “We can’t wait to get started and create market-leading products for the team and contribute to the next generation of cricket success for the men’s and women’s teams in this country. The latest multi-million pound deal is part ofCastor’s global ambitions.The company has already signed kit deals with England Premier footfall clubs Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wonderers, and Glasgow Rangers in Scotland, plus England Rugby Union team Saracens and a partnership with Formula 1 team McLaren. It also supports tennis star AndyMurray (a Castore investor), world champion swimmer Adam Peaty, English cricketer Jos Buttler and rugby union star Owen Farrell. It has a number of prominent backers, including Murray and Mohsin and Zuber Issa, the owners of the Asda supermarket chain. The company is on track to reach $100 million in revenue this year and is expected to pursue an IPO in 2022.

