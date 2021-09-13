National reaction Miami football after victory over Appalachian State

Miami’s soccer team faced criticism from the national media after Saturday’s 25-23 win over Appalachian State. Miami came out as a nine-point favorite in the game Wynn Bet where you can make your choice. The Hurricanes battled the Mountaineers the entire game before a late field goal won it.

‘s 43-yard field goal Andres Borregales with 2:04 was his third of the game. Miami will need a better performance when Michigan State comes to Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. The Spartans are 2-0. Michigan State won its season opener against Northwestern 38-21, beating Youngstown State 42-14 on Saturday.

Miami fell two more places in the polls on Saturday. The Hurricanes are ranked 24th in the AP Top 25 and dropped a spot from the USA Today Coaches Poll at 26th. Miami is not getting the performance they expected from its playmakers. The Hurricanes are ironically connected on 103rd with Miami (Ohio) in plays over 20 yards.

Both Miamis have only six plays from 20 or more yards through the first two weeks of the season. The Miami football team needs to play more explosively in the future. Charleston Rambo had a 33-yard reception against Appalachian State. Rambo was brought to Miami to impress in the downfield pass game.

Brandon Marcello 247 Sports

“Anything is possible in the ACC Coastal Division, but after two weeks of tracking Miami, it’s alarming how much awareness the Hurricanes lack. The Hurricanes had to assemble at home to beat Appalachian State 25-23… That squad and staff are capable of playing and coaching at a much higher level.”

Marcello dropped the Miami football team from 17th place out of its top 30. Miami has a lot of things to correct on its way to the state of Michigan. Alabama was a brutal way to start the season, but Miami has a mostly favorable schedule for the rest of the season. Appalachian State started the first of four consecutive games at home.

CBS Sports Shehan Jeyarajah losers: Miami coach Manny Diaz: No. 22 Miami escaped with the first win of the year in a 25-23 win against Appalachian State, but it doesn’t matter. Heading into Diaz’s third season as Hurricanes coach, it’s painfully clear that this team is nowhere near the competition. Miami quarterback D’Eriq King did all he could with a total offense of 279 yards, but averaging 4.9 yards per game against a Sun Belt opponent won’t make it. Defensively, the Hurricanes conceded 11 and eight game goals in the second half to put the Mountaineers in control of the game. With Michigan State and a spirited Virginia squad on the schedule between now and the end of the month, Diaz doesn’t have much time to turn things around. Miami needed this win to be easy.

The Miami football team must exert its will on the opponent. The Hurricanes need to get off to a good start against Michigan State to get the crowd behind them. Fans intermittently cheered Appalachian State. When Miami doesn’t get off to a good start against the Spartans, the crowd turns against them.

Winners: (Miami fans) The #HardRockCat: Some quick-thinking fans at the Miami vs. Appalachian States have rescued a cat from using one of its nine lives. What looked like a stray cat suddenly dangled in the stadium of the Hard Rock Stadium. Craig and Kimberley Cromer – a couple of season ticket holders – grabbed a flag they always hang on the second floor and used it to break the cat’s fall. No description can really do the bizarre situation justice.

Miami fans were hailed after arguably the most bizarre event ever at Hard Rock Stadium. As Jeyarajah said, no description can do justice to the situation. The tweet from Victor Bermudez, the executive producer of the Miami football broadcasts and a description of: Joe Zagackic were perfect.

ESPN 24. Miami Hurricanes (1-1)

Previous ranking: 22 Miami was blown away against Alabama in Week 1 to win 25-23 at Appalachian State, a game in which the Hurricanes made no turnovers, beating the Mountaineers 175-127. But D’Eriq King and Miami still have some time before the ACC game starts. They host Michigan State and FCS team Central Connecticut State next week for a September 30 clash against Virginia.

Miami should build on its win this week. Michigan State is a challenging game before Miami Central plays Connecticut State in its final non-conference game. Miami is favorite in eight of the 10 remaining games according to the ESPN Football Power Index. The Hurricanes have a 65.7 percent chance of beating the state of Michigan.

Miami has a 99.7 percent chance of winning against Central Connecticut State and a 62.3 percent chance of beating Virginia. Expectations were high for Miami with 19 returning starters after an 8-3 season. Miami still has its goals ahead of it. Wins over Michigan State and Central Connecticut State would take Miami to 3-1 and enter ACC play.

Miami was expected to finish 3-1 and play ACC. If the Hurricanes can beat Virginia to go 4-1 to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina, Miami will be in position to command the ACC Coastal. North Carolina already suffered an ACC loss at Virginia Tech last weekend in the season opener.