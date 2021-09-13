2021-22 Fantasy Hockey Preview: Chicago Blackhawks





Tim Fuller-US TODAY Sports Are you ready? We are back to the regular season format of 82 games, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions every season, because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses, while the bad ones feel like we’re falling into an empty pool. But we’re all gluttons for punishment, so we might as well stay tuned to rationalize later why the fantasy hockey gods hate you. Yes, they specifically hate you. Here’s your fantasy preview for all 32 teams. The annual Polar Guide is now available and also check out Matt Larkin’s top 250 players for the upcoming season. 2021-22 Fantasy Outlook: Chicago Blackhawks Last season: Without the presence of permanent captain Jonathan Toews it was a mixed bag. The top talent was fantastic – Patrick Kane finished seventh with 66 points and Alex DeBrincat finished third with 32 goals – but on some nights their aggressive north-south style also exposed many deficiencies on defense and started weighing the workload on Kevin Lankinen, who posted a .881 Sv% and 3.82 GAA in the final two months of the season. They fell one win for .500 and missed the playoffs, but it was a promising display for a very green team in a difficult division. Best Option: Patrick Kane, RW. Even as Kane approaches thirty, he remains a top scorer no matter who he plays with. Kane has finished in the top-20 in the Hart Trophy voting three times in the past four seasons and is in fifth place with 336 points, although the Blackhawks have only made the playoffs once. Its fantasy value may be discounted as they are only a playoff candidate, but they made significant additions over the summer with Marc-Andre Fleury, Tyler Johnson, Jake McCabe and Seth Jones. It should be noted that last season was actually a bad year for Kane, whose 7.9 S% was the lowest single season mark in his career and well below his career average of 11.9 S%. With perhaps a drop to average and an improved roster, including the possible return of Toews, Kane remains an elite fantasy option and is expected to finish 13th in the league with 90 points according to THN’s Pool Guide. Hidden Gem: Kirby Dach, C. You can’t really be “hidden” being the third overall pick, but Dach was limited to just 18 games due to injuries and fantasy rankings tend to discount those who didn’t play much the previous season. There are a few prospects in the Blackhawks system – Alex Nylander and Henrik Borgstrom – that would be worthy of a late-round flyer depending on their performance in training camp, but neither are at the same level as Dach, who season maybe with Kane opening and DeBrincat on its wings. If so, Dach is in a position to really excel, and Toews’ return could ease some of the pressure and deliver some of the tougher matchups. According to the Pool Guide, Dach is expected to score 66 points behind only Kane and DeBrincat, making him a fantastic pick in the middle rounds. goalkeepers: This is the area where the Blackhawks have made the biggest improvement, reducing the burden on Lankinen’s shoulders by acquiring the reigning Vezina Trophy winner…basically for free. Fleury turns 37 in November and the Blackhawks will have to keep an eye on his work in the event of a possible playoff run, so don’t lower the fantasy value of Lankinen too much, who is sure to make at least 30 appearances. It’s actually harder to measure Fleury’s fantasy worth as it seems unlikely he will be able to match last season’s performance, but at worst he should still be a top-20 goalkeeper. Outlook: They are definitely a deeper group, but the Central Division is tough. There is a lot of pressure on Jones to honor his contract, and if Toews is unavailable, they are not expected to be particularly tough on defense, especially if they continue to take risks with their aggressive prediction. Their saving grace could be the tandem Fleury-Lankinen, but it’s also fraught with risks due to Fleury’s age and Lankinen’s inexperience. The good options are forward, highlighted by Kane, DeBrincat and Dach, but don’t forget the possible surprises in Dominik Kubalik, a former 30-goal goalscorer, and Dylan Strome, who scored 89 points in his first 116 games with the Blackhawks.

