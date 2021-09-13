Rescheduled match becomes 5th test, not one time: Ganguly | Cricket

The Manchester Test may have been canceled by the Board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI) and the England Cricket Board (ECB), but the two boards continue to spar over the fate of the series and the status of the test next time. is proposed. year instead of the canceled game at Old Trafford.

The English board has written to the international body ICC to request arbitration to determine the status of the series India led 2-1 when the fifth and final Test in Manchester was cancelled.

BCCI chairman Sourav Ganguly nevertheless said on Monday that the series, halted after four Tests, is not over yet. The rescheduled Test match (which has yet to be completed) next year should be considered the fifth Test of the series, he said. India has its first chance of winning a series in England after 2007. The series must be completed.

While ECB has agreed to BCCIs proposal to play a Test during India’s scheduled white ball tour from England next July, its CEO Tom Harrison has said the Test can only be treated as a stand-alone match.

The ECB has sought arbitration by ICCs dispute redressal body as a ruling that India forfeits the Test would mean awarding the final game to them and the series drawn 2-2. It would also enable the ECB to recover its losses resulting from the cancellation of the Insurance Test. ECB reportedly suffered a £40 million loss as the match was cancelled.

There is room for BCCI and ECB to resolve the issue with further discussions before it comes before the ICC panel. The Indian board believes the canceled Test should fall under the World Test Championship’s Covid cancellation guidelines. The players were devastated when they learned that he (physio Yogesh Parmar) had tested positive for Covid-19. They were afraid that they had contracted the disease and were terrified. It’s not easy to stay in a bubble. Of course you have to respect their feelings, Ganguly said in a daily interview to The Telegraph.

The ECB’s opinion differs. It wasn’t the Covid outbreak, it was the perception of what could happen after their (India’s) physio test was positive, Harrison told Sky Sports last week.

The Indian board is also willing to play additional T20Is in England to make up for the losses. Playing extra limited-overs matches is no problem. But the final Test should be the decider, Ganguly said on Monday.

India are eager to claim their first series win in England in 14 years to go ahead with their second straight win in Australia. Virat Kohlis’ side had momentum heading into Old Trafford after a brilliant win at the Oval.

Indian players insisted on canceling the latest test, fearing more could test positive for Covid due to close contact with physio Parmar. Some former England players were critical, saying the cancellation of the test was made because of IPL, which resumes in the UAE on Sunday.

Kohli suggested on Monday that was not the case, after he landed in the UAE with the rest of his Indian team-mates who feature in the T20 competition.

Shame we had to finish early here but with Covid in his place, things are very uncertain, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper told his digital media platform. Anything can happen at any time. Hopefully we have been able to maintain a good, strong and safe environment and have a high quality IPL.

RCB will play their first match on September 20 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi. It will be an exciting phase and a very important one for us and then for the Indian team at the T20 World Cup, Kohli said.