Sports
Rescheduled match becomes 5th test, not one time: Ganguly | Cricket
The Manchester Test may have been canceled by the Board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI) and the England Cricket Board (ECB), but the two boards continue to spar over the fate of the series and the status of the test next time. is proposed. year instead of the canceled game at Old Trafford.
The English board has written to the international body ICC to request arbitration to determine the status of the series India led 2-1 when the fifth and final Test in Manchester was cancelled.
BCCI chairman Sourav Ganguly nevertheless said on Monday that the series, halted after four Tests, is not over yet. The rescheduled Test match (which has yet to be completed) next year should be considered the fifth Test of the series, he said. India has its first chance of winning a series in England after 2007. The series must be completed.
Also read | Virat Kohli opens for the first time after canceled 5th Test
While ECB has agreed to BCCIs proposal to play a Test during India’s scheduled white ball tour from England next July, its CEO Tom Harrison has said the Test can only be treated as a stand-alone match.
The ECB has sought arbitration by ICCs dispute redressal body as a ruling that India forfeits the Test would mean awarding the final game to them and the series drawn 2-2. It would also enable the ECB to recover its losses resulting from the cancellation of the Insurance Test. ECB reportedly suffered a £40 million loss as the match was cancelled.
There is room for BCCI and ECB to resolve the issue with further discussions before it comes before the ICC panel. The Indian board believes the canceled Test should fall under the World Test Championship’s Covid cancellation guidelines. The players were devastated when they learned that he (physio Yogesh Parmar) had tested positive for Covid-19. They were afraid that they had contracted the disease and were terrified. It’s not easy to stay in a bubble. Of course you have to respect their feelings, Ganguly said in a daily interview to The Telegraph.
The ECB’s opinion differs. It wasn’t the Covid outbreak, it was the perception of what could happen after their (India’s) physio test was positive, Harrison told Sky Sports last week.
The Indian board is also willing to play additional T20Is in England to make up for the losses. Playing extra limited-overs matches is no problem. But the final Test should be the decider, Ganguly said on Monday.
India are eager to claim their first series win in England in 14 years to go ahead with their second straight win in Australia. Virat Kohlis’ side had momentum heading into Old Trafford after a brilliant win at the Oval.
Indian players insisted on canceling the latest test, fearing more could test positive for Covid due to close contact with physio Parmar. Some former England players were critical, saying the cancellation of the test was made because of IPL, which resumes in the UAE on Sunday.
Kohli suggested on Monday that was not the case, after he landed in the UAE with the rest of his Indian team-mates who feature in the T20 competition.
Shame we had to finish early here but with Covid in his place, things are very uncertain, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper told his digital media platform. Anything can happen at any time. Hopefully we have been able to maintain a good, strong and safe environment and have a high quality IPL.
RCB will play their first match on September 20 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi. It will be an exciting phase and a very important one for us and then for the Indian team at the T20 World Cup, Kohli said.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/rescheduled-game-will-be-5th-test-not-one-off-ganguly-101631555718484.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]