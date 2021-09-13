Excitement and effort as Gophers men open hockey practice





MINNEAPOLIS On a sunny Monday morning there was no social distancing on the NHL ice sheet of Ridder Arena. While members of the Minnesota Gophers had been skating and training together for months, this day marked their first real practice of a 2021-22 season for which hopes and expectations could hardly be higher.

Gophers coach Bob Motzko left the ice when he was done skating, noting that his team may be the last team in the country to start training as some conference rivals have been at it for a few weeks. But that was normal during Motzkos’ three previous seasons at the helm in Minneapolis. Giving back nearly all of their defense, much of their scoring, and the nation’s best goalkeeper from a team that won the Big Ten tournament and took a win for the Frozen Four last season would be enough to give the Gophers hockey fan base nearly all of them. to provide excitement. of which 24 wins (which were the most in college hockey) in recent seasons have been forced to watch on TV due to the pandemic. But the handful of people who watched Monday practice held at the women’s hockey venue, while the newly installed ice at the 3M Arena in Mariucci hardened for another day or two, were fixated on the new guys.

Except for an injury to goalkeeper Jack LaFontaine, who won the Mike Richter Award as the nation’s best puckstopper last spring, you won’t see much of first-year goalkeeper Brennan Boynton on the ice this season. The defense will look almost identical to the six or seven guys who usually manned the blue line last season. But with the departure of attackers Sampo Beach, Scott Reedy and Brannon McManus, the Gophers lost a third of the 117 goals they scored last season. Hence the focus on the new puck movers in maroon and gold. In an ideal world you step into your role in a new team. For these Gophers, newbies love: Grant Cruikshank, Chaz Lucius, Aaron Huglen and Tristan Brozo it’s already being talked about as potential and vital sources of offense for a designing team on its first Frozen Four journey since 2014. Video: Gophers captain Sammy Walker spoke to reporters after the team’s first practice of the season. It sure hurts when we lose guys like Ranta, Reedy and McManus who got on the scoreboard and played a big part for us, said Sammy Walker, the senior striker who is one of the team’s three captains. But I think it’s exciting with the guys we got and what they can do for us. Walker was drenched in sweat by the time the team left the ice after 90 minutes and told a bunch of reporters that even after skating most days in the summer and in Da Beauty League, there was a lot of breathing going on with the coaches working for it. first practice time. We have to play our game and play with speed and to do that we have to get in shape now. That’s why the first workout was kind of hard, Walker said of the strenuous workout. I don’t think I’ve seen that in my four years, but we needed it and it’s just exciting to be back on the ice with these guys. The Gophers open the season at home on Saturday, October 2 against Alaska.

