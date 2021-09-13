Sports
UTSA Adds Patricia Fernandes-Martins to Women’s Tennis Staff
The native of Lisbon, Portugal, joins UTSA’s coaching staff after serving as a graduate assistant coach for her alma mater, South Alabama, during the 2019 and 2021 seasons.
“I am very excited to welcome Patricia to our Roadrunner family,” said Kroll. “Her dedication to tennis, strong playing experience and passion for coaching make her the perfect match for us. I look forward to everything she will bring to our program.”
After having redshirt for the 2015-16 season, Fernandes-Martins played two seasons for the Jaguars, winning 52 games and spending most of the 2017 season in the No. 1 doubles position for South Alabama.
Fernandes-Martins was named Second Team all-Sun Belt Conference with partner Laura Valkova, the only Jaguar duo to go unbeaten against conference teams during the 2016 season. She took the Sun Belt win in South Alabama’s semifinal over Georgia State after beating Anatasia Grosheva.
Martins won all 10 of her singles wins consecutively in the 2017 season and set a 3-1 conference record before finishing the 2018 season fifth in school history for No. 1 win rate and sixth in career double win rate with .800.
As a graduate assistant coach during the 2021 Jaguars season, Fernandes-Martins helped South Alabama to the #1 Sun Belt Championships for the tournament. In its years of assisting, the team played Sun Belt Conference No. 1 ranked duo of Otoha Aoki and Aina Domingo-Bernabeu and Sun Belt Women’s Tennis Player of the Year Yu Fujioka.
Fernandes-Martins graduated with a degree in sports management after making Jaguar history as the third women’s tennis student to earn all district honors and was named to the CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic All-District 4 Women’s At-Large Team. She was a five-time South Alabama President’s List recipient and two-time member of the Sun Belt Commissioner’s List.
-UTSA-
Sources
2/ https://goutsa.com/news/2021/9/13/womens-tennis-utsa-adds-patricia-fernandes-martins-to-womens-tennis-staff.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]