UTSA Adds Patricia Fernandes-Martins to Women’s Tennis Staff

Patricia Fernandes-Martins

Ki Kroll

Former winner of three-year letters in South Alabama has been added as assistant coach for UTSA women's tennis announced by head coach Ki Kroll

The native of Lisbon, Portugal, joins UTSA’s coaching staff after serving as a graduate assistant coach for her alma mater, South Alabama, during the 2019 and 2021 seasons.

“I am very excited to welcome Patricia to our Roadrunner family,” said Kroll. “Her dedication to tennis, strong playing experience and passion for coaching make her the perfect match for us. I look forward to everything she will bring to our program.”

After having redshirt for the 2015-16 season, Fernandes-Martins played two seasons for the Jaguars, winning 52 games and spending most of the 2017 season in the No. 1 doubles position for South Alabama.

Fernandes-Martins was named Second Team all-Sun Belt Conference with partner Laura Valkova, the only Jaguar duo to go unbeaten against conference teams during the 2016 season. She took the Sun Belt win in South Alabama’s semifinal over Georgia State after beating Anatasia Grosheva.

Martins won all 10 of her singles wins consecutively in the 2017 season and set a 3-1 conference record before finishing the 2018 season fifth in school history for No. 1 win rate and sixth in career double win rate with .800.

As a graduate assistant coach during the 2021 Jaguars season, Fernandes-Martins helped South Alabama to the #1 Sun Belt Championships for the tournament. In its years of assisting, the team played Sun Belt Conference No. 1 ranked duo of Otoha Aoki and Aina Domingo-Bernabeu and Sun Belt Women’s Tennis Player of the Year Yu Fujioka.

Fernandes-Martins graduated with a degree in sports management after making Jaguar history as the third women’s tennis student to earn all district honors and was named to the CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic All-District 4 Women’s At-Large Team. She was a five-time South Alabama President’s List recipient and two-time member of the Sun Belt Commissioner’s List.

