Forsman & Bodenfors appoint two global presidents





Creative collective Forsman & Bodenfors has strengthened its global leadership team by adding: Lyndsey Corona as president of F&B New York and Po Kay Lee as chairman of F&B Singapore. The Stagwell agency continues its growth momentum under global CEO Toby Southgate, who joined Forsman & Bodenfors from McCann Worldgroup earlier this year. Corona and Lee will report to Southgate. The two executives, tasked with increasing the F&B brand’s influence in North America and Asia, are the first major appointments Southgate has made since he took office in August. Lyndsey and Po Kay represent the kind of dynamic, forward-looking leadership creative companies need to thrive in this rapidly changing industry, Southgate said in a statement. Forsman & Bodenfors has always been about the power of ideas to drive change, and given our heritage and capabilities, these two talented leaders will help us achieve and exceed that potential. Corona was most recently Chief Growth Officer at McCann North America, and prior to McCann, she helped build WPP’s The&Partnership, working with clients such as The Wall Street Journal, Pernod Ricard, Telus and Alcoa/Arconic. In addition to building on work for clients including Goldman Sachs, Diageo (Seagrams 7) and the iRobots Roomba brand, she will help meet the agencies’ DEI commitments. Lyndsey has built her career helping clients grow and being part of leadership groups that can find incredible native opportunities with large legacy clients, Southgate added. Her extensive experience makes her the ideal leader for F&B NY and an invaluable addition to our global leadership team. At F&B Singapore, Po Kay will lead an agency that counts P&G’s SK-II, Head & Shoulders and Gojek as clients. Prior to that, she was Head of Development Asia for WPP’s global brand agency SuperUnion for nearly seven years, where she led the Singapore office and was responsible for growth and development in the Asia-Pacific region. Throughout her career, she has worked with brands such as Facebook, GSK, the International Table Tennis Federation, Pacific Hotels Group and the Singapore Stock Exchange. She is a brilliant mix of strategist and creative with a proven track record of growing relationships, Southgate said. Po Kay strongly believes in the power of collaboration and positivity to build strong connections between clients and agencies, which is exactly what will help to continue and develop the F&B work in Asia. Initially Po Kay will lead F&B Singapore with current CEO Susanna fago, who will return to Sweden in the first half of 2022. Fagring has been with Forsman & Bodenfors since 2005 and was one of the driving forces behind the establishment of the agency in South East Asia.

