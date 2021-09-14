Andy Murray: Emma Raducanu win offers huge opportunity for British tennis

Andy Murray praised Emma Raducanu’s “incredible” US Open victory and spoke of a “huge opportunity” for British tennis.

Kent teenager Raducanu took New York by storm, not dropping a set en route to victory as she became the first qualifier in history to claim a grand slam crown.

Fellow Briton Murray was asked at a press conference on Monday about the 18-year-old after his first-round victory over Yannick Maden at the Rennes Open.

And the three-time Grand Slam winner said: “It was incredible what she did there.

Murray spoke about Raducanu after his first round win at the Rennes Open (Seth Wenig/PA)

“I think for a lot of the people involved in British tennis, we knew she was extremely good. She hadn’t competed much in the last about 18 months with school and coronavirus and things like that, but I think at Wimbledon ( where Raducanu made it to the fourth round) everyone got a little glimpse of how good she could be.

“I’ve spent a little bit of time around her on the practice pitch, but more in the same building, training close together and watching what she’s doing, and she’s obviously very, very good.

“But what she did in New York was very special, a huge boost for British tennis and hopefully it will give the governing bodies an opportunity to take advantage of that and get more and more children involved in the sport. It’s amazing what she’s done and a huge opportunity for British tennis now.”