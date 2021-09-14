Junior hockey returns to Maple Ridge’s Cam Neely Arena – Maple Ridge News





After a long hiatus from COVID-19, combined with arena upgrades, junior hockey has returned to Maple Ridge. The Ridge Meadows Flames opened the Junior B hockey season with a few defeats over the weekend. Pacific Junior Hockey League action returned to Cam Neely Arena Friday night for the first time since February 2020. Unfortunately for the hometown fans, the Flames left their first game 4-1 in Port Moody to open the season. Flames GB Derek Bedard said the team is young this season, and the inexperience showed early in the game as they trailed 3-1 after the first period. “I don’t think we’ve all had 15 rookies,” Bedard said. “Of course there were some rookie moments.” There was also a nice veterans moment, when sniper Nicholas Amsler took a feed from defender Adam Leitch and shot it under the crossbar for the Flames’ first goal of the season. Bedard noted that the Flames defeated Port Moody in the match by a margin of 36-18. In their second game of the year, the Flames lost 2-0 to the Jets in Chilliwack on Sunday. Starting goalkeeper Cameron Connolly stopped 27 of 29 shots to keep the game close. Bedard said Chilliwack has a good team, with former BCHL and Major Junior players. “Sunday was a very good game. We fought hard and played almost 60 minutes.” On Friday night, the Flames will host the Mission City Outlaws at Cam Neely Arena, with the puck drop at 7:30 PM. On Saturday, the Flames will face the Whalers in White Rock. Bedard noted that 500 fans are welcome to attend the games on Planet Ice, and there was a good crowd on Friday night when hockey fans returned to the local rinks. “If ever there was a time for pent-up demand to come to a hockey game, this is it,” noted Bedard. Do you have a story tip? Email: [email protected]



Junior B Hockey Maple Back Pitt Meadows



